Outlook of GLOBAL COAL TO LIQUID FUEL MARKET PROFESSIONAL SURVEY REPORT 2018

This report studies the global Coal to Liquid Fuel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coal to Liquid Fuel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Coal is an essential fuel utilized globally to generate electricity, while petroleum fuels are commonly utilized in vehicles. Moreover, coal and petroleum fuels majorly possess carbon (carbon-carbon bond (C-C)) hydrocarbons), which makes the conversion of coal to liquid fuel more feasible.

The production of liquid fuel from coal is also known as coal-to-liquid (CTL) technology or coal liquefaction, either by direct or indirect liquefaction. In this procedure, coal is dissolved in a solvent at high temperature and pressure, followed by hydrogenation to produce a high-grade, clean fuel suitable for use in transport. Moreover, the obtained liquid fuel tends to be ultra-clean, sulfur-free, low in particulates, causes low CO2, oxides, and nitrogen emissions through Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

The global Coal to Liquid Fuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

– The major manufacturers covered in this report



Shenhua Group

Sasol Limited

Linc Energy

DKRW Energy

Bumi plc

Monash Energy

Yitai Yili Energy

Celanese Corporation

Altona Energy

Envidity Energy

Shanxi Lu’an

Clean Carbon Industries

Rentech

Secure Energy

Hunton Energy

Siemens

– Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering



North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

– On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into



Direct Liquefaction

Indirect Liquefaction

– By Application, the market can be split into



Transportation Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Others

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze and study the global Coal to Liquid Fuel capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Coal to Liquid Fuel manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coal to Liquid Fuel are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

– Key Stakeholders



Coal to Liquid Fuel Manufacturers

Coal to Liquid Fuel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coal to Liquid Fuel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



25/02

