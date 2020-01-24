Outlook of Global Biosimilars Market 2019

“Global Biosimilars Market – Increasingly Lucrative Market Fueled by Constrained Payer Environment and Patent Expiries for Best-Selling Biologics” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Biosimilars provides an in-depth assessment of the current developments and trends in the global biosimilars market. This report also assesses the state of the biosimilar R&D and commercial landscape through multilevel analytics that include data split by therapy area, stage of development, molecule, and company. Global revenue forecasts to 2024 for biosimilars with strong market potential, both in development and in the market, are provided.

Data analyses from our study shows that there will be enormous commercial opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers over the coming years, given the number of high-revenue-generating biologics that will go off patent in the next five years, and promising revenue forecasts for biosimilars in late-stage development

Information leveraged from our robust industry-leading database highlights a diverse number of biosimilars in the pipeline for a wide range of therapy areas, with several of these in the later stages of development. Government support for biosimilars is increasing in key mature and emerging markets, given the cost-saving opportunities that these products represent for national healthcare budgets.

Our study details current biosimilar regulatory frameworks and guidelines implemented in the US, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India and Brazil, and recent developments in the landscape within these markets. GBI Research conducted extensive research efforts in order to provide a comprehensive view of the global biosimilar market. This new report adds to our unique portfolio of trusted industry analyses that enable our clients to assess the most promising commercial areas in the market and exploit key business opportunities.

Scope

– How does the global biosimilar pipeline look like in 2018?

– What is the distribution of pipeline biosimilars by stage of development?

– Which are the therapy areas set to benefit the most from biosimilar drugs in development?

– Which biosimilars are commonly targeted in the pipeline?

– How many companies are currently involved in biosimilar drug development? Which are the most active in the pipeline?

– What is the size of the global biosimilar market?

– How much revenue will promising biosimilar drugs in the market, and in development, record to 2024?

– What are the key factors driving growth in the global biosimilars market?

– What are the factors restraining the growth of global biosimilar market?

– How does legislation regarding biosimilar interchangeability differ among key geographical markets?

– How will legal or political changes in the landscape affect the biosimilar market?

– What are the key differences in biosimilar regulatory pathways between US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, Brazil, and India?

– What are the regulatory evidence requirements in each country?

Reasons to buy

– Develop an overview of the current biosimilar landscape in key markets

– Learn how regulatory or legal changes will affect the market

– Identify market prospects

