Outdoor Wi-Fi Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2026

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market

Description

Wi-Fi is technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards. Wi Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, which restricts the use of the term Wi-Fi Certified to products that successfully complete interoperability certification testing.

Wi-Fi most commonly uses the 2.4 gigahertz (12 cm) UHF and 5.8 gigahertz (5 cm) SHF ISM radio bands, these bands are subdivided into multiple channels. Each channel can be time-shared by multiple networks. These wavelengths work best for line-of-sight. Many common materials absorb or reflect them, which further restricts range, but can tend to help minimise interference between different networks in crowded environments.

This report focuses on the global Outdoor Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outdoor Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aerohive Networks

Airspan

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alvarion Technologies

Aruba Networks

Avaya

Extreme Networks

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard

Juniper Networks

Lever Technology

Meru Networks

Motorola Solutions

Netcomm Wireless

Netgear

Nokia Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Riverbed

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Municipality Networks

Outdoor Hotspots

Private Networks

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Facilities

Commercial facilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Municipality Networks

1.4.3 Outdoor Hotspots

1.4.4 Private Networks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Public Facilities

1.5.3 Commercial facilities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………..

