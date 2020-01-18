Outdoor Wi-Fi Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2026

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market
Description
Wi-Fi is technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards. Wi Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, which restricts the use of the term Wi-Fi Certified to products that successfully complete interoperability certification testing.
Wi-Fi most commonly uses the 2.4 gigahertz (12 cm) UHF and 5.8 gigahertz (5 cm) SHF ISM radio bands, these bands are subdivided into multiple channels. Each channel can be time-shared by multiple networks. These wavelengths work best for line-of-sight. Many common materials absorb or reflect them, which further restricts range, but can tend to help minimise interference between different networks in crowded environments.
This report focuses on the global Outdoor Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outdoor Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aerohive Networks
Airspan
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Alvarion Technologies
Aruba Networks
Avaya
Extreme Networks
Ericsson
Hewlett-Packard
Juniper Networks
Lever Technology
Meru Networks
Motorola Solutions
Netcomm Wireless
Netgear
Nokia Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Riverbed
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Municipality Networks
Outdoor Hotspots
Private Networks
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Facilities
Commercial facilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
