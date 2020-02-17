OUTDOOR WI-FI EQUIPMENTS MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, GROWTH, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, SERVICE ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ericsson

Cisco Systems

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Aerohive

Ruckus Wireless

Aruba Networks

Juniper Netwokrs

Ubiquiti Networks

Aptilo Networks

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Range 100mW

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Military Use

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Research Report 2018

1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments

1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Range 100mW

1.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Military Use

1.4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……..

7 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ericsson

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ericsson Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cisco Systems

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cisco Systems Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Alcatel-Lucent

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Alcatel-Lucent Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Netgear

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Netgear Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Aerohive

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Aerohive Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Ruckus Wireless

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Ruckus Wireless Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Aruba Networks

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Aruba Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Juniper Netwokrs

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Juniper Netwokrs Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Ubiquiti Networks

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Ubiquiti Networks Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipments Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……Continued

