Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Outdoor Sports GPS Device Market

Description

Outdoor sports GPS devices are portable gadgets that receive satellite signals. A GPS device offering different functionalities comes in different forms such as a handheld device, wearable device (smart watch and a smart glass). The mechanism of these devices is similar to smartphones and tablets.

Scope of the Report:

Garmin, Polar, Bushnell, DeLorme are the earlier companies to produce the GPS device for outdoor sports, and Garmin is the leading specialist in the outdoor sports GPS device for the long time.

The outdoor sports GPS device concentrates in Taiwan, and there are some big OEM players of smart watch, and some mid-end, low-end brands, such as Bryton, Golife, Global Sat, etc. The Taiwan production of outdoor sports GPS device takes up about 30% of the global market. The USA is expected to be the global second largest market in 2015, followed by Europe.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Sports GPS Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Garmin

SUUNTO

Adidas

Bushnell

DeLorme

Nike

Apple

Golife

Bryton

Samsung

SONY

Magellan

Fitbit

TomTom

Polar

Global Sat

Motorola

Gerk

Tomoon

inWatch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

handheld device

Wearable device

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Glof

Running

Cycling

