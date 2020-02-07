Outdoor Power Equipment 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Outdoor Power Equipment Market 2019

Outdoor Power Equipment is the outdoor power products used in the Lawns, Gardens, grasses, hedges, etc. Outdoor Power Equipment includes many kinds of machineries and tools. Lawn Mower, Chainsaws and Trimmers & Blowers are important machineries.

Scope of the Report:

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of Outdoor Power Equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Power Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Power Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Husqvarna

MTD

Toro

TTI

Stanley Black & Decker

Craftsman

Worx

MAT

Oregon

Snow Joe

McLane

Earthwise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lawn Mower

Chainsaws

Trimmers

Blowers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Power Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lawn Mower

1.2.2 Chainsaws

1.2.3 Trimmers

1.2.4 Blowers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Husqvarna

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Husqvarna Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 MTD

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MTD Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Toro

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Toro Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 TTI

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Stanley Black & Decker

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Stanley Black & Decker Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Craftsman

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Craftsman Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Worx

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Worx Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 MAT

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Outdoor Power Equipment Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 MAT Outdoor Power Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

