Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market 2019 Global Analysis, Business Strategy, Gross Margin Analysis, Company Profile, Latest Innovations and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Highlights

In this rapid advancement in technology industry. The high adoption of internet of things and smart lighting solutions is dominating the market of outdoor LED smart lighting solutions. LEDs offer longer lifetimes, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance costs when compared with legacy streetlight technologies. In most developed countries, LEDs are already an economically beneficial alternative to existing streetlights over the lifetime of the light when energy savings are considered, despite their higher upfront cost.

The Outdoor Led Smart Lighting Solution Market is growing rapidly over 12% of CAGR and is expected to reach approximately at USD 8 billion by the end of forecast period.

Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market Segmentation

The outdoor LED smart lighting solution Market has been segmented on the basis of deployment and service. On basis of application the outdoor led smart lighting solution consists of street lighting, landscape lighting, stadium, parking, waterways, others. The implementation of LED smart solutions in street lighting has following benefits LED or retro-fitting to existing fixtures, With remote control, you can save energy by only using the precise amount of light you need and by accurately measuring every watt used. You can cut maintenance costs with real-time fault monitoring and by using detailed operational intelligence to improve day-to-day effectiveness and planning.

Key Players

The prominent players in the outdoor LED smart lighting solutions are Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Digital Lumens, Inc. (U.S.), Streetlight. Vision (France), Lutron Electronics Company, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of internet of things and smart lighting solutions is driving the outdoor LED smart lighting solution market. It has been observed that developments in Smart Street lighting concept result in significant growth of outdoor led smart lighting solution market. The major benefits of outdoor LED smart lighting solution are LEDs can emit light of an intended color without the use of color filters that traditional lighting methods require. This is more efficient and can lower initial costs, the solid package of the LED can be designed to focus its light. Incandescent and fluorescent sources often require an external reflector to collect light and direct it in a usable manner and LEDs can be very small and are easily populated onto printed circuit boards. These factors would definitely increase the outdoor led smart lighting solution market very soon.

Regional analysis for outdoor LED smart lighting solution market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America followed by European region would evolve as a leader in outdoor led smart lighting solution market. The study indicates large investments by European government towards outdoor led smart lighting solution would result in rapid growth of outdoor LED smart lighting solution market by the forecast period. The two are expected to collectively account for major share in the market throughout the forecast period. The European region’s dominance is due to the increasing adoption of smart lighting solution in different application segments including commercial, industrial, outdoor and residential segment. However, the Asia Pacific smart lighting market is likely to exhibit rapid growth in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

LED Manufacturers

Smart Lighting Solution Providers

