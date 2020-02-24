Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth during the forecast Period, 2017-2026

Outdoor garden furniture manufacturers are focusing on offering attractive designs, functionality, advanced features to fulfill the need of consumer for comfort and convenience. Moreover, the demand for eco-friendly outdoor furniture is also rising. Hence, manufacturers are adopting more eco-friendly production methods, materials for developing outdoor furniture that can be used in garden. Along with this, the demand for outdoor furniture with multifunctional features is also increasing. For instance, ottomans that serve as both side tables and seats are gaining traction in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=404

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the global market for outdoor garden furniture is expected to experience strong growth in terms of value. While the market in terms of volume is projected to register 5.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2026. The global outdoor garden furniture market is also projected to bring in US$ 7,898.9 million revenue by 2026 end.

Seating Sets- Top-Selling Outdoor Garden Furniture Product

In terms of value, seating sets are likely to emerge as the top-selling outdoor garden furniture product. By 2026 end, seating sets are projected to reach nearly US$ 3,700 million revenue. Meanwhile, in terms of volume, chairs are likely to account for the highest growth. Increasing number of people prefer the same type of comfort as offered by indoor furniture in their outdoor garden setting. Hence, the demand for seating sets is increasing in the outdoor garden furniture.

Wood to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Material in Outdoor Garden Furniture

Wood is likely to emerge as one of the highly preferred materials in the production of outdoor furniture. Towards 2026 end, wood as the material for outdoor garden furniture is projected to reach close to US$ 3,000 million revenue. Wood is one of the popular material choices in outdoor garden furniture as it is eco-friendly material, it is strong, and also has aesthetic appeal.

Easily Access Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/404/outdoor-garden-furniture-market

Outdoor Garden Furniture to find Largest Application in Leisure and Decoration

Outdoor garden furniture is likely to find the largest application in leisure and decoration. Outdoor garden furniture for leisure and decoration is projected to exceed US$ 3,400 million revenue by 2026 end. The outdoor garden area is usually set aside for recreation. Hence, to make it more comfortable and offer a relaxing environment, people are adding a piece of furniture that provides utmost comfort along with unique designs.

Outdoor Garden Furniture to Witness Highest Sales through Independent Furniture Store

Outdoor garden furniture are likely to witness the highest sales through an independent furniture store. By 2026 end, in terms of volume, more than 5,000 thousand units of outdoor garden furniture are projected to be sold through an independent furniture store. Independent furniture stores offer a variety of outdoor furniture at various price and also provide offers and discounts. Hence, the sales of outdoor furniture through an independent furniture store is the highest.

Competition Tracking

The report provides profiles of the major companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global outdoor garden furniture market through 2026, which include Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Herman Miller Inc., Trex Company, Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Agio International Co., Inc., Flanders Industries, Inc., DEDON GmbH, EMU Group S.p.A, Tuuci, Inc., Royal Botania NV, Hartman Outdoor Products BV, Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC, Kettal Group, Treasure Garden Inc., Sitra Holdings (International) Ltd, Fischer Mobel GmbH, Gloster Furniture Limited, Winston Furniture Company, Inc., Vixen Hill Manufacturing Company Inc., and Adams Manufacturing Company.

Grow Your Business from Experts Advice @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=404

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.