Outdoor Furniture Market in the US – Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth – Analysis 2019 to 2022

The demand for outdoor furniture has increased, driven by growth in the outdoor landscaping market in the US. Consumers’ purchase decisions for outdoor furniture are largely influenced by their changing lifestyles and the equal emphasis on both interior and exterior décor. The recovery of the US economy has also helped increase the purchase of outdoor furniture as people seek to expand their outdoor living areas. Outdoor furniture products that are made of natural, durable, and weather-resistant materials are in high demand, as they provide an aesthetic appeal to the outdoor space. Increasing construction activities and the availability of high-quality furniture are also favorable for the market’s growth.

The analysts forecast the https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/932008-outdoor-furniture-market-in-the-us-2017-2021“>Outdoor Furniture Market In US to grow at a CAGR of 3.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the outdoor furniture market in US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of outdoor furniture to individual customers and commercial users in the US.

The report, Outdoor Furniture Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Brown Jordan International

• Century Furniture

• Forever Patio

• Homecrest Outdoor Living

• IKEA

• Williams-Sonoma

Other prominent vendors

• Amazon

• AMERICAN SIGNATURE FURNITURE

• ATGStores.com

• Cabela’s

• Costco Wholesale

• Ethan Allen Global

• Haverty Furniture

• Herman Miller

• JCPenney

• Kroger

• La-Z-Boy

• Otto Group (Crate and Barrel)

• Overstock.com

• Pier 1 Imports

• Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

• RH

• Sears Brands

• Sleepy’s

• Target Brands

• Walmart

• Wayfair

Market driver

• Rise in demand for superior quality products from affordable-premium categories.

Market challenge

• Criticality of inventory management, product sourcing, and supply chain management.

Market trend

• Outdoor furniture products with multifunctional features.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Outdoor furniture market in US: Summary

PART 03: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Key-vendor offerings

PART 04: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 05: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 06: Country profile: The US

• Economic indicators

PART 07: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Outdoor furniture market in the US

• Five forces analysis

• PART 08: Raw materials used in manufacturing

• Raw materials used to manufacture outdoor furniture

PART 09: Market segmentation by product category

• Outdoor furniture market in the US by product category

• Outdoor furniture and accessories market in the US

• Outdoor grills and accessories market in the US

• Patio heating products market in the US

• Overall comparison of product segments

PART 10: Market segmentation by usage

• Outdoor furniture market in the US by usage

• Residential outdoor furniture market in the US

• Office outdoor furniture market in the US

• Overall comparison of user segments

PART 11: Market segmentation by retail distribution channels

• Outdoor furniture market in the US by retail format

• Specialty stores

• Hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, and clubhouses

• E-retailers

• Other retailers

• Overall comparison of retail formats

PART 12: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation

PART 13: Market drivers

• Expanding product lines and innovation in design and materials

• Growth in the US construction industry, including primary and secondary housing markets

• New and replacement purchases from the expanding hospitality industry, open-air sports areas, office spaces, and public gardens

• Rise in demand for superior quality products from affordable-premium categories

PART 14: Impact of drivers

PART 15: Market challenges

• Longer replacement cycle of products leading to decreasing average annual furniture expenditure in the US

• Criticality of inventory management, product sourcing, and supply chain management

PART 16: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 17: Market trends

• Increasing demand for grilling products

• Outdoor furniture products with multifunctional features

• Growing adoption of eco-friendly furniture

PART 18: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key insights

• Comparative analysis of key vendors

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Brown Jordan International

• Century Furniture

• Forever Patio

• Homecrest Outdoor Living

• IKEA

• Williams-Sonoma

Continued…..

