Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Latest Trends, Development Strategy, Key Players Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by 2022

Global Outdoor Furniture Market Information by Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood and other), by Product (General furniture, Grills, Patios, and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

The key players of global outdoor furniture market report include Brown Jordan, Century Furniture, Forever Patio, Home Depot, Home Crest Outdoor Living, Adams Manufacturing, Barbeques Galore, Dedon, and Heritage Home Group.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global outdoor furniture market that expects growth for this market by the end of the forecast period that would end in 2022. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market. The global medical sensors market is growing steadily and has a bright future. The significant technological advancement and demand for smart medical devices is the primary reason for the growth of this market. However, the cost of materials can hamper the speed of market growth.

The most important factor contributing to the growth of the global outdoor furniture market include growing number of purchases by the expanding hospitality industry, office spaces, open-air sports areas, and public gardens. Other factors contributing to the market growth include changing lifestyle and lastly, increase in consumer purchasing power. The global outdoor furniture market has been segmented on the basis of material, product, and lastly region. On the basis of material, this market has been segmented into metal, plastic, wood, and others. The product-based segmentation segments the market into general furniture, grills, patios, and others.

Latest Industry News

Danube Home, a leading home improvement brand in the Middle East, has unveiled its exclusive Garden Collection 2019 during a launch ceremony at the Danube showroom in Salmabad, Bahrain. 27 SEP 2018

Madbury Road is set to present commercial outdoor dining furniture very soon at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) trade fair, which will be held on 11-12 November 2018. 24 SEP 2018

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Geographic Overview

The regional segmentation of the global outdoor furniture market segments the market into continents-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and the rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, North America is dominating the market among all regional markets. Among country-based markets, the United States of America (USA), holds the largest share of the outdoor furniture market in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of approximately 5%. Factors boosting the market growth include the increasing demand for outdoor furniture. Other factors such as easy maintenance, indoor storage space, and looks are driving the market.

Europe is the second largest regional market due to the high density of population, high per capita income of consumers, demand for luxurious items, and high presence of all industries. The most important country-based markets in Europe are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). With the business of products like timber and plastic manufacturing going well in countries like China and India, Asia Pacific is a market for outdoor furniture which the industry needs to tap into. During the forecast period, this market has been estimated to have decent growth. In the MEA region, the market is limited. MEA region has a lack of processed wood, unsuitable climatic conditions to develop wood, and limited technology regarding metal extraction or plastic manufacturing. Some other reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, and political instability.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Outdoor Furniture Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Furniture Market: by Material

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market: by Product

1.3.3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market: by Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Material

2.2 Primary Researchpt

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

2.4.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

List of Grills

Table 1 Global Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material

Table 2 Global Outdoor Furniture Market, by Product

Table 3 Global Outdoor Furniture Market, by Regions

Table 4 North America Outdoor Furniture Market, by Country

Table 5 North America Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material

Table 6 North America Outdoor Furniture Market, by Product

Table 7 U.s. Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material

Table 8 U.s. Outdoor Furniture Market, by Product

Table 9 Canada Outdoor Furniture Market, by Material

Table 10 Canada Outdoor Furniture Market, by Product

Continued…….

