Outdoor Furniture Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Scope of the Report:

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3750960-global-outdoor-furniture-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3750960-global-outdoor-furniture-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Furniture Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Textile

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Yotrio Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Yotrio Corporation Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Brown Jordan

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Brown Jordan Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Agio International Company Limited

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Agio International Company Limited Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 DEDON

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 DEDON Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 KETTAL

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 KETTAL Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gloster

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gloster Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 The Keter Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Outdoor Furniture Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 The Keter Group Outdoor Furniture Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)