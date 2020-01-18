Outdoor Flooring Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Outdoor Flooring Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of "Outdoor Flooring Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Outdoor flooring is an element that provides outdoor areas with attractive and durable floor covering.

The growing popularity of thermo-treated woods will drive the growth prospects for the global outdoor flooring market until the end of 2021.

Global Outdoor Flooring market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Outdoor Flooring.

This report researches the worldwide Outdoor Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Outdoor Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Outdoor Flooring capacity, production, value, price and market share of Outdoor Flooring in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Armstrong Flooring

Fiberon

Mohawk Industries

Timber Holdings USA

AZEK Building Products

Beaulieu International

The Biltrite

Tandus Centiva

Congoleum

Connor Sport Court International

Citadel Floors

DuPont (EI) de Nemours

Ecore International

Florim Ceramiche

Forbo Holding

Fritztile

Interface

Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Data by Type

Tile

Decking

Others

Outdoor Flooring Breakdown Data by Application

Household

Commercial

Outdoor Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Outdoor Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Outdoor Flooring Manufacturers

Outdoor Flooring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Outdoor Flooring Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

