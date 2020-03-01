Outdoor Clothing Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Outdoor Clothing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global Outdoor Clothing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Clothing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Adidas

Nike

Under Armour

PUMA

Mizuno

Newell Brands

Arc’teryx

VF Corporation

Columbia Sportswear

HanesBrands

ASICS

Patagonia

Ferrino

Fenix Outdoor

Market size by Product

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Kids

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Outdoor Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Clothing Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Top Wear

1.4.3 Bottom Wear

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.5.4 Kids

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Clothing Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Outdoor Clothing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Outdoor Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Outdoor Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Outdoor Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Outdoor Clothing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Outdoor Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Outdoor Clothing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Outdoor Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Outdoor Clothing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Clothing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Clothing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Outdoor Clothing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Product

4.3 Outdoor Clothing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Outdoor Clothing Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Outdoor Clothing by Countries

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Clothing Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Outdoor Clothing by Product

6.3 North America Outdoor Clothing by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Clothing by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Outdoor Clothing Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Outdoor Clothing by Product

7.3 Europe Outdoor Clothing by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Clothing by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Clothing Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Clothing by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Outdoor Clothing by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Outdoor Clothing by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Outdoor Clothing Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Outdoor Clothing by Product

9.3 Central & South America Outdoor Clothing by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Clothing by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Clothing Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Clothing Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Clothing by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Clothing by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.1.4 Adidas Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Nike Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.2.4 Nike Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.2.5 Nike Recent Development

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Under Armour Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.3.4 Under Armour Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development

11.4 PUMA

11.4.1 PUMA Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 PUMA Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.4.4 PUMA Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.4.5 PUMA Recent Development

11.5 Mizuno

11.5.1 Mizuno Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Mizuno Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.5.4 Mizuno Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.5.5 Mizuno Recent Development

11.6 Newell Brands

11.6.1 Newell Brands Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Newell Brands Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.6.4 Newell Brands Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.6.5 Newell Brands Recent Development

11.7 Arc’teryx

11.7.1 Arc’teryx Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Arc’teryx Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.7.4 Arc’teryx Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.7.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

11.8 VF Corporation

11.8.1 VF Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 VF Corporation Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.8.4 VF Corporation Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.8.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

11.9 Columbia Sportswear

11.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

11.10 HanesBrands

11.10.1 HanesBrands Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 HanesBrands Outdoor Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

11.10.4 HanesBrands Outdoor Clothing Products Offered

11.10.5 HanesBrands Recent Development

11.11 ASICS

11.12 Patagonia

11.13 Ferrino

11.14 Fenix Outdoor

Continued….

