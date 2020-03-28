Outage Management System Market Top Leaders: ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

Market research future published a research report on global Outage Management System market. The Outage Management System market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 16.5% during the period 2016 to 2023

A computer system or an outage management system (OMS) is used by operators of electric distribution systems to assist in restoration of power. It provides the capability to efficiently identify and resolve outages and to generate and report valuable historical information. OMS improve operational efficiency and communication with customers, the public and regulatory agencies.

It reduces the duration of individual outages and lowers duration average by identifying outage locations automatically. It utilizes data from call centres, field crews, and AMI and SCADA systems to identify outage locations. These are some of the factors increasing the demand of OMS.

Prominent Players

The key players of global outage management system market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Intergraph Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Control Systems Inc. (U.S.), CGI Group (Canada), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada) and S&C Electric Company (U.S).

Industry Segmentation:

The global Outage Management System Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region.

Global Outage Management System Market, By Type

Integrated OMS

Standalone OMS

Global Outage Management System Market, By End User

Public Utilities

Private Utilities

Global Outage Management System Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global outage management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. North America dominates the global outage management system market, followed by Europe. Reduction in the costs associated with outages and crew management with easy-to-generate historical statistics and faster restoration of power are some factors driving the growth of the market in North America region. This region is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at good pace mainly due to the growing investment in smart grid developments. European region and Rest of the World are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global outage management system market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Outage Management System market as, type, end user and by region.

