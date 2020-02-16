OTR TIRES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

The production and sales volume of OTR tires is directly affected by downstream industries and global economy. Over the past six years, the market of construction and mining equipment has experienced fast growth and decline, as well as the OTR Tires market. The demand of OTR Tires reached a peak in 2013, just as what the construction and mining equipment industry experienced. And over the past two years, the OTR tires industry has faced decline which seems almost hard to bear for related enterprises.

As the global economy growth rate is forecasted to slow down, especially in China, which is one of the largest markets of OTR Tires; the market of OTR Tires in the following five years seems will not enjoy that fast growth. But as the market in India, Africa and some other developing regions is also promising, the industry of OTR tires is forecasted to recovery after 2016, though it will not grow as fast as what happens before 2013.

Currently, the global production capacity of OTR Tires is much higher than what is really needed. The capacity utilization rate of OTR tires manufacturers is not satisfactory. And as there are more than a hundred manufacturers of OTR Tires worldwide, the market competition is quite fierce. But it is forecasted that the number of OTR Tires worldwide may be reduced, as some enterprises may not be able to struggle to survive.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that OTR Tires will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15100 million by 2023, from US$ 11900 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of OTR Tires market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Mining

Port

Agricultural

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

BKT

Guizhou Tire

Linglong Tire

Apollo

Pirelli

Prinx Chengshan

Double Coin Holdings

Triangle

Zhongce Rubber

Fujian Haian Rubber

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Shandong Yinbao

Doublestar

JK Tyre

Eurotire

Hawk International Rubber

Techking Tires

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global OTR Tires consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of OTR Tires market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global OTR Tires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the OTR Tires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of OTR Tires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

