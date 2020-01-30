OTN Hardware Market – Ever-increasing Demand for Faster Communication Creates Opportunities

Optical transport network (OTN) is evolving due to the increasing need for faster communication and increasing congestion of mobile networks. OTN networks are used in a variety of applications like video, voice, and storage. They are also used for supporting higher data transfer rates, thus allowing carriers to scale swiftly to support the tremendous growth of data traffic on their networks.

Technological developments by hardware manufacturers for producing new equipments are in the last phase that will make use of advanced features and add value to transport networks. This hardware equipment combines optical channel data unit (ODU) switching with advanced features like tandem connection monitoring (TCM), additional ODUs and standardized control plane. These technological improvements in the OTN hardware market and the ever-increasing demand for faster communication are driving the market growth and this trend is expected to continue in future.

The global manufacturer revenue from OTN transport and switching market is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by the end of 2015. Growth in OTN switching is expected to continue as 40G and 100G coherent technology rollouts catalyze the employment of new technologies including OTN switching.

Market Segmentation

OTN Switching

OTN Transport

This research report analyzes this market based on its major market segments and geographies. The regions analyzed under this report are Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This report provides a complete analysis of the major industry segments, industry growth drivers, market restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the current technological developments in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. This report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant to the existing market players and new entrants.

Key Players

Some of the major players dominating this market are Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, 3Com, Adapter Inc., Adax Inc., ADS Technologies Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Allied Telesyn, Alloy Computer Products, Belkin Corporation, Asante Technologies Inc., ATEN Technology Inc., Britestream Networks Inc., Broadcom, and others.