OTN Hardware Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

An Optical Transport Network as a set of Optical Network Elements connected by optical fiber links, able to provide functionality of transport, multiplexing, switching, management, supervision and survivability of optical channels carrying client signals.

The global OTN hardware market is expected to be driven by technological innovations in the Optical Transport Network (OTN) hardware market and the constant demand for high-speed communication over the forecast period. Bandwidth and latency issues are the key elements that determine the performance of a network. The demand for high-speed internet exists in both consumer and business users. This is expected to drive the carriers to enhance the data transmission speeds and increase the capacity of the network.

In 2018, the global OTN Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global OTN Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OTN Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3Com(US)

Siemens(Germany)

Adax Inc(US)

ADS Technologies(US)

Advanced Micro Devices(US)

Alcatel-Lucent(France)

Allied Telesis(US)

Alloy Computer Products(Australia)

Asante Technologies(US)

ATEN Technology(China)

Britestream Networks(US)

Broadcom(Singapore)

Ciena(US)

Cisco(US)

Fujitsu(Japan)

Huawei Technologies(China)

Nokia(Finland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OTN Switching

OTN Transport

Optical Packet Platform Systems (P-OTS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Video

Voice

Data Storage

Others

The semiconductors industry is one of the most important industrial sectors in the modern world due to the widespread use of semiconductors in all computing equipment, including the basis of it all: microchip processors. Semiconductors work on an interesting physical principle. When metalloids such as silicon are bonded together covalently to form lattices, they form an insulating material that doesn’t allow electricity to flow through it. However, a process called “doping” can change that completely. Doping is the addition of specific substances to the metalloid lattice in specific quantities so that the electronic structure of the lattice is transformed.

P-type doping comprises the addition of boron or gallium to the silicon. Boron and gallium have three electrons in their outermost electronic shells, as opposed to the four in silicon’s. This creates “holes” in the silicon lattice, as single silicon atoms are left with nothing to bond to. In contrast, N-type doping involves the addition of phosphorus or arsenic, which have five electrons in their outermost shell. This results in the formation of free electrons with nothing to bond to. This creates the possibility of the movement of electricity through the lattice. When P-type and N-type silicon lattices are combined, this results in the creation of a diode. Not only can electric current flow through this diode, but semiconductors have the unusual property of allowing more electric current through when their temperature is increased. This makes them perfect for use in computing.

The growing demand for computers and related infrastructure is the major driver for the market. Computing has become a vital need for most industrial areas in recent years thanks to the growing adoption of progressively more advanced computing systems. It wouldn’t be too wrong to say that computers run the world in today’s highly digitalized age.

The growing importance of the semiconductors industry and the electronics sector to modern economics has led to the semiconductors industry becoming a battleground for global giants. The U.S.’s trade war against Chinese company Huawei has been in the news over the last few months, with the political and economic power held by the semiconductors sector being apparent in the strength of Huawei’s close ties with the Chinese government, which have led the U.S. administration to curtail their operations in the country.

This move has also had an adverse impact on the U.S. semiconductors industry in recent months, with companies forecasting lower revenue figures and growth projections in light of the inability to sell semiconductor components to Huawei. The likely extension of the ban on Huawei to other and all Chinese firms is likely to further dampen the semiconductors industry’s performance in the U.S. in the coming months.

In June 2019, Taiwan banned semiconductor products made in China in order to safeguard the integrity of the data of

Taiwanese firms. Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductor and electronic systems as well as being an archrival of China due to the political conflict in the region. The growth of the semiconductor industry in these two countries has all the potential to escalate into a full-blooded technology battle in the coming years.

The semiconductor sector is likely to grow over the coming years due to the growing demand for higher computing power and the growing use of the Internet of Things and other applications of semiconductors.

