According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the global self-healing materials market is anticipated to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2026. Self-healing materials are artificially developed substances that are capable of restoring and repairing their functionality automatically without the requirement of any external or human intervention. These materials have the inbuilt capacity to substantially recover their load transferring ability after damage. Since its introduction, there have been numerous innovations in the field of self-healing materials.

These products are being developed for application in smart phone screens and are made of ionic salts and stretchable polymers. These components are not only capable of healing scratches & cuts but also conduct electricity. They consist of bonds such as an ion-dipole interaction, which is a strong force between polar molecules and charged ions. These ions attract each other when the material experiences scratches or minute cracks. However, it takes around twenty-four hours for the ions to get back to their original formation.

In recent times, self-healing materials such as epoxy resins, hydrogels among others have found applications in concrete and roofing materials. Researchers in this field have discovered a specific bacteria group, which are embedded in the concrete thereby aiding the material to heal cracks. These bacteria produce metabolic calcium carbonate which acts as the healing agent. Further research and development in this sector has led to the introduction of soak clay balls that contain these bacteria types which are then added to concrete used in various construction projects such as residential buildings, bridges, tunnels etc.

As the water starts penetrating the concrete structure, these bacteria or microorganisms become active and hence, release calcium carbonate, which is one of the primary components of concrete mixtures. These bacteria are capable of closing cracks, however only up to a range of few millimeters.

Some of the other recent developments that have been commercially introduced in the market include the self-healing screen used in smart phones. Motorola uses shatterproof displays which are an example of the application of these components used in smart phone displays in the present scenario. These advancements in the industry along with such high rate of commercialization of these products in the industry are some significant factors that support a robust growth of self-healing materials in the near future.

Key findings from the study suggest that the largest share of the market in 2017 was of the North American region. This is due to the fact that major research projects in this field have been undertaken in universities along with support from the multinationals in the U.S. The country was the leading market in terms of production for the past few years. The substantially advanced automobile, aerospace manufacturing sector in the U.S. has been the major industries driving demand of these products since its inception.

Major industry participants manufacturing these products in the global market space include Dow Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Advanced Materials, and Autonomic Materials, Slips Technologies, Inc., Sensor Coating Systems Ltd., Acciona S.A., Applied Thin Films, Inc. (ATFI), Akzo Nobel N.V., Avecom N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG (Formerly Bayer Material Science), Critical S.A. and Devan Chemicals.

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-aways

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Ostomy Care Market Insights

3.1.Ostomy care– Industry snapshot

3.2.Ostomy care -Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Ostomy care market dynamics

3.3.1.Ostomy care– Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Ostomy care Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2.Ostomy care Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Ostomy care Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3.Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4.Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5.Degree of competition

3.3.3.Ostomy care market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4.Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5.Ostomy care Industry trends

3.3.6.Prevalence of IBD

4.Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1.Key findings

4.2.Bags

4.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.1.Ostomy Care Market by Surgery Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.1.1.Ostomy Care Market by Colostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.1.2.Ostomy Care Market by Ileostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.1.3.Ostomy Care Market by Urostomy Surgery Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.2.Ostomy Care Market by Usability (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.2.1.Ostomy Care Market by close end usability (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.2.2.Ostomy Care Market by drainable bags usability (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.3.Ostomy Care Market by System Type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by one-piece systems (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by two-piece systems (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.4.Ostomy Care Market by Shape (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.4.1.Ostomy Care Market by flat (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.1.4.2.Ostomy Care Market by convex (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.Accessories

4.2.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.1.Ostomy Care Market by Creams (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.2.Ostomy Care Market by Deodorants (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.3.Ostomy Care Market by Powders & Pastes (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.4.Ostomy Care Market by Cleansers (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.5.Ostomy Care Market by Belt (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.6.Ostomy Care Market by Tapes (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

4.2.2.1.7.Ostomy Care Market by Others (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

5.Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by End User

5.1.Key findings

5.2.Hospitals

5.2.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

5.3.Specialty Clinics

5.3.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

5.4.Home care settings

5.4.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

5.5.Ambulatory surgical centers

5.5.1.Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2024

6.Ostomy Care Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1.Key findings

6.2.North America

6.2.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type(USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.3.U.S.

6.2.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.4.Canada

6.2.4.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.4.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.5.Mexico

6.2.5.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.2.5.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.Europe

6.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.3.Germany

6.3.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.4.UK

6.3.4.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.4.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.5.Spain

6.3.5.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.3.5.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.Asia Pacific

6.4.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.3.China

6.4.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.4.India

6.4.4.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.4.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.5.Japan

6.4.5.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.4.5.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.5.Latin America

6.5.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.5.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.5.3.Brazil

6.5.3.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.5.3.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.6.Middle East & Africa

6.6.1.Ostomy Care Market by product type (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

6.6.2.Ostomy Care Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2024

7.Company Profiles

7.1.Coloplast

7.1.1.Overview

7.1.2.Financials

7.1.3.Product Benchmarking

7.1.4.Recent Developments

7.2.ConvaTec Inc.

7.2.1.Overview

7.2.2.Financials

7.2.3.Product Benchmarking

7.2.4.Recent Developments

7.3.Hollister Incorporated

7.3.1.Overview

7.3.2.Financials

7.3.3.Product Benchmarking

7.3.4.Recent Developments

7.4.Alcare Co., Ltd.

7.4.1.Overview

7.4.2.Financials

7.4.3.Product Benchmarking

7.4.4.Recent Developments

7.5.Braun Melsungen AG

7.5.1.Overview

7.5.2.Financials

7.5.3.Product Benchmarking

7.5.4.Recent Developments

7.6.BAO-Health

7.6.1.Overview

7.6.2.Financials

7.6.3.Product Benchmarking

7.6.4.Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5288

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]