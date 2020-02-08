Osteoporosis Drugs Market will Reach at a CAGR of 125.2% from 2014 – 2020

Bisphosphonates is identified as the largest segment, with a share of 48.2% of the total osteoporosis drugs market, as of 2013. Whereas, pipeline drugs is identified as the fastest growing segment growing at a CAGR of 125.2%, during the study period from 2014 to 2020. Rising population of osteoporosis patients across the globe is identified as the major driver of this market, followed by introduction of new drug classes. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), every year, osteoporosis causes more than 9 million fractures and bone cracks across the globe. Further, it also stated that, around 200 million women throughout the world are being affected by osteoporosis every year.

Thus, increasing prevalence of the disease is considered as an important growth propeller of the market. In addition, introduction of new drug classes to overcome threat of generics and chronic side effects caused by established drugs (brands) is another factor accentuating the growth of osteoporosis drugs market. Recently, new drug classes, such as, parathyroid hormone therapy (PTH) (2008) and denosumab (2010) have been introduced in the market.

Due to minimal side effects of the drugs that belong to these classes, the demand and focus of treatment has been shifted towards these treatments. In addition, pipeline products such as, Odanacatib, Romosozumab and BA058-SC are estimated to propel the growth of the market after their regulatory approvals. This growth is likely to observe due to the distinct advantages of these drugs over existing drugs and formulations. The forecast for these products is estimated considering their expected approval and commercialization years.