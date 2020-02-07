Osteoblastoma Treatment Market – Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Osteoblastoma and Growing Awareness among People are Key Drivers that Contribute to the Growth of the Mrket

Osteoblastoma is a rare, benign bone (osteoblastic) tumor that most commonly occurs at the spine, long bones, the sacrum, and flat bones. This tumor does not spread in the body. However, an aggressive type of osteoblastoma can lead to metastasis and death and even mimic osteosarcoma. Out of all primary bone tumors, osteoblastoma accounts for about 1% to 2%. This tumor differs from osteoid osteoma by its aggressive behavior in bone and its ability to grow larger than 2.0 cm in diameter. It occurs more commonly in younger men (median age of 18 years), but can affect any age group, as young as two years and as old as 70 years. Of all the diagnosed cases of osteoblastoma, 80% of the tumor occur within 10 to 30 years of age. The male to female ratio is 2:1. Common symptoms of the tumor include pain (generally increases in severity over time), swelling, and atrophy in affected areas. The osteoblastoma in the spine causes painful scoliosis, muscle spasms, and limited range of motion. It is diagnosed by physical examination followed by X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, bone scan, and blood test.

The treatment of osteoblastoma involves a surgical operation to remove the tumor as chemotherapy and radiation therapy are not effective. Based on surgery type, the osteoblastoma treatment market is segmented into en bloc resection and curettage and bone grafting.

En bloc resection: This operation removes the portion of the bone containing the tumor.

Curettage and bone grafting: This surgical procedure involves scraping the tumor out of the bone using a special instrument called curette; the remaining cavity is sometimes packed with bone chips from a donor bone graft or from another bone.

The rising incidence and prevalence of osteoblastoma and growing awareness among people are key drivers that contribute to the growth of the global osteoblastoma treatment market. However, high cost of treatment and side effects associated with the treatment might hamper the global market growth for osteoblastoma treatment.

