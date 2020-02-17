Osseointegration Implants Market-Report Highlights the Competitive Scenario with Impact of Drivers and Challenges

The growth in the market will be led by the increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, rise in the number of dental implant surgeries, reimbursement support by government and other organizations, rising number of trauma incidents, increasing hearing loss cases in the geriatric population, and spur in the funding for osseointegration research.

By material type, ceramic biomaterials are expected to project the fastest growth in demand with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth of ceramic biomaterials is attributed to their tribological properties, biocompatibility, and aesthetic appearance. On the basis of end user, the osseointegration implants industry is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs), and dental clinics. Due to the increasing number of dental implant procedures worldwide, the demand of osseointegration implants in dental clinics is expected to advance at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The osseointegration implants market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing development and research activities, rising disposable income that enables people to select appropriate treatment options, and access to modern healthcare facilities.

Technologically advanced countries such as Australia, are increasingly focusing on the development of implantable procedures for upper and lower limb amputees, enabling the manufacturers of osseointegration implants in bone-prostheses to grow significantly in this region. Moreover, the increasing dental tourism in countries such as India and Thailand have facilitated the growth of the osseointegration market for dental implants.

Similarly, in January 2017, Integrum AB launched the new OPRA Implant System Platform G, which is to be used for transfemoral patients. The new platform is CE labeled and approved by the USFDA, which improves the mechanical performance of the system, simplifies the surgical procedure, and enhances osseointegration.

Some of the other key players operating in the osseointegration implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, The Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic plc.

