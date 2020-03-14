Osseointegration Implants Market Opportunity, Size, Production and Growth Analysis by Applications and Manufacturers

Osseointegration Implants Market Synopsis:

Recent developments of osseointegration technique that has improved the bone and joint replacement procedures and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry are majorly propelling the growth of the global osseointegration implants market. Innovation in the materials utilized for osseointegration implants and the ability of osseointegration implants to provide stability the prostheses and implants are inducing high demand for these implants, leading to the expansion of the global osseointegration implants market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global osseointegration implants market is marked to expand at a notable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 6.8 Bn by the end of the forecast period from USD 4.7 Bn in 2017.

Rapid advancement in technology is contributing significantly in improving the treatment procedures to provide quick relief and effective remedy for various health conditions.

The players in the global osseointegration implants market are aiming towards business expansion by increasing investments in research and development of innovative products in the global market along with strategizing mergers and acquisitions in the global osseointegration implants market during the forecast period.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

The Straumann Group

Henry Schein Inc.

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive



William Demant Holding A/S

Cochlear Ltd.

and Medtronic plc

Market Segmentation:

The Global Osseointegration Implants Market has been segmented on the basis of product, material type and end-users.

Based on product, the osseointegration market has been segmented into bone-anchored prostheses, dental implants and others. The bone-anchored prostheses segment command the major share in the global osseointegration implants market. Whereas, the dental implants segment projects the fastest growth in the global osseointegration implants market.

Based on material type, the global osseointegration implants market has been segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymeric and others. The metallic segment commands the largest share in the global osseointegration implants market. The ceramic segment is forecasted to project the fastest growth in the global osseointegration implants market during the assessment period.

Based on end-users, the global osseointegration implants market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics and others

Regional Analysis:

The Americas and Europe have somewhat similar growth patterns and are expected to be significant markets for the global cardiac implant market. Well-developed healthcare sectors along with the presence of several market-leading players in these regions have been the key supporting factors for the growth of these regional markets. Moreover, they have a high geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policies, driving the demand for Osseointegration Implants.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant regional market in the global cardiac implant market, primarily due to the presence of several emerging economies in the region. The rising rate of mortality due to cardiovascular diseases in the region has contributed to the increased demand for Osseointegration Implants in the APAC region. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are witnessing large reforms in the healthcare sector, and rapid development of the same, in tandem with government support for the advancement of existing healthcare technologies, is expected to drive the demand for Osseointegration Implants in the region. The APAC market represents a significant opportunity for the growth of the global cardiac implant market in the coming years.

