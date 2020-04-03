Oscilloscope Market Segmentation by Product Types, Growth Potential, Strategic Assessment, Technological Advancement, Comprehensive Analysis and Developments Status

Market Highlights

The global oscilloscope market will witness a CAGR of 8.12% between 2018 and 2023. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation in excess of USD 2 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The advent of digital oscilloscope has broadened the scope of application of oscilloscope. While analog oscilloscope remains very much relevant, digital oscilloscope continues to gain traction. The application area for oscilloscope spans across aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive IT & telecommunication and healthcare.

Oscilloscopes available today are extremely lightweight. They come in portable and small shapes, which make it easy to carry and use anywhere. Oscilloscopes, which are also known as mixed-signal oscilloscopes (MSOs) or Digital Storage Oscilloscopes (DSOs) is used for observing various forms of harmonic noise, voltages, and waveforms.

Various factors are driving the growth of the oscilloscope market. These factors, in accordance with the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include growing research and development investments in electronics, healthcare, and automotive, technological innovation, product reliability and efficiency, and growing demand for safety features in cars. Additional factors pushing the market growth include growth in global connect vehicles market and the various advantages that oscilloscope offers such as an innovative trigger system, signal fidelity, high acquisition rate, and advanced user interface.

On the contrary, less power efficiency, significant issue related to noise, and limited screen display are some factors that may deter the oscilloscope market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the oscilloscope market based on component, devices, type, and end user.

Based on component, the oscilloscope market is segmented into software and device & probe. Of these, the device & probe segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on devices, the oscilloscope market is segmented into PC based, analog oscilloscope, and digital oscilloscope. The digital oscilloscope is again sub-segmented into digital sampling oscilloscope, digital storage oscilloscope, and digital phosphor oscilloscope. Of these, the digital oscilloscope segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, the oscilloscope market is segmented into passive oscilloscope, active oscilloscope, and current probes. Of these, the passive oscilloscope segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the oscilloscope market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics segment will have the maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the region include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these, APAC is the most lucrative market for oscilloscope. In terms of value, the region commanded for a significant share of the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue throughout the assessment period. The market’s growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in various APAC countries.

North America is the second largest market for oscilloscope. In 2017, the North America oscilloscope market was valued at USD 279.77 Million. The market in North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.54% during the projection period. A strong presence of telecommunication network providers, test and measurement companies, automotive companies, and manufacturing plants In the U.S. Canada and Mexico is supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the oscilloscope market report include Pico Technology Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, Inc., TEKTRONIX, INC., Fluke Corporation, RIGOL Technologies Inc., Nation Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, and Teledyne LeCroy.

May 2019- Anritsu Co. is offering a four-channel sampling oscilloscope for its BERTWave MP2110A augmenting the multi-function test instrument through the integration of BERT (bit-error-rate tester) and an oscilloscope. The combined capabilities will allow the BertWave to be utilized in manufacturing and development to assess the physical layer performance of the following- 5G mobile fronthaul, 4G/5G mobile backhaul, metro/core networks, direct attach cables, active optical cables, and other forms of high-speed optical devices that are used in data centers.

