Oscilloscope Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Technology, Key Vendors Analysis, Industry Growth and Recent Development Challenges till 2022

Market Highlights:

Globally, oscilloscope market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2017 to USD 3.62 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Oscilloscope is an electronic test equipment used for measuring the changes in the signal voltage such as electric signals within a time frame. There are various types of oscilloscope available in the market depending upon the end-use application. Some of them include analog oscilloscope and digital oscilloscope among others. One of the major factors driving the market is the rising demand for safety features in automobiles associated with navigation systems various other communication technologies. Therefore, to fulfill the requirement of consumers, manufacturers are providing connectivity solution in vehicles that integrate communication technologies to create an automatic system. Manufacturers use oscilloscopes as a necessity for trouble shooting of sensors, solenoids, actuators, primary and secondary ignitions, communication data stream, etc.

This has led the manufacturers to use oscilloscope for measuring the signals of the device for finding the efficiency and working capacity of the device. Similarly, oscilloscopes are mostly used in hospitals for observing the patient’s heart rate with the help of sensors (pressure, temperature and motion type). Another factor that drives the oscilloscope market include product efficiency and reliability with the ability of digital oscilloscope to store a large number of signals. However, limited screen display is one of the challenges that the market is facing currently.

Industry Trends

Tektronix Inc. has introduced the 6 Series MSO mixed signal oscilloscope that extends the performance threshold of midrange oscilloscopes to 8 GHz. It also delivers a 25 GS/s sample rate on all 4 channels at the same time, to accommodate the needs of designers working on faster, complex embedded systems designs.

Technological innovations and development lead to product enhancement, augmenting the appeal and subsequently the demand for oscilloscope.

Competitive Analysis:

The Market of oscilloscope appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is dominating the Global oscilloscope Market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. Asia Pacific is leading the global oscilloscope market due to high adoption of digital oscilloscope in education sector, especially by China & India and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market has the highest concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers and electronic component manufacturers in the world. The high concentration of manufacturers in the region has resulted in the demand for test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes. North America is the second highest region followed by Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentations:

The Oscilloscope Market can be segmented into 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Type: Comprises Analogue, Digital, Cathode ray, handheld, mixed signal, Dual-beam, Sampling, and PC based among other.

By Application: Engineering, Science & Technology, Automotive, Semiconductor, Telecommunications, and Healthcare, among other.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Target Audience:

Technology investors and providers

Manufacturing Industries

Alliance and associations

Strategic business analysts

Corporate

Government

