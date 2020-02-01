Oryzenin Market – Global Trends of Prominent Companies Projects by 2025

Global Oryzenin Market: Overview

Also called glutelin, oryzenin is the primary storage protein present in rice. Despite being a form of gluten, oryzenin does not lead to digestive disorders such as celiac disease, which are otherwise triggered by the intake of wheat, barley and rye. When a person with gluten intolerance consumes some form of gluten, the body launches an attack whereby the inside wall of the small intestine can be damaged. As a result, the absorption of nutrients from the gut becomes less effective, resulting in malnutrition and other related disorders.

Global Oryzenin Market: Drivers and Restraints

As the incidence of gluten sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal diseases increases, the global demand for oryzenin is expected to increase. Findings of research studies reveal that in Europe, higher incidence of celiac disease occurs in Italy, Sweden, and Ireland. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, rice flour makes for an excellent gluten-free alternative to wheat flour for people suffering from celiac disease. The paramount health consciousness among the global population pertaining to dietary source and gluten content has also been propelling demand for oryzenin. Moreover, greater demand for organic rice protein from athletics and in the sports industry can accelerate market expansion.

The switch from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, extensive R&D activities, growing acknowledgement of the benefits conferred by natural food ingredients, increasing demand for brown rice, and the rising popularity of vegan diets have been driving the global market for oryzenin.

Global Oryzenin Market: Market Potential

The global oryzenin market is characterized by a number of product launches, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance in March 2017, RiceBran Technologies announced its strategic collaboration with Alothon Group, LLC.

Product approvals are also being granted by regulatory agencies. For instance, in July 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the premier GRAS classification for rice protein to Axiom Foods. The new organic brown rice protein ingredient, Oryzatein, introduced by this firm promises widespread adoption. Prior to the approval, it underwent numerous studies to compare the maintenance ability and muscle-building properties of animal-based protein as against that of plant-based rice protein. The results of this study are a historical landmark in the field. Surprisingly, rice protein exhibits no lower muscle-building properties and maintenance ability than animal-based protein.

Moreover, the encouragement of healthier, eco- friendly plant-based food is being promoted by several entities. For instance, General Mills invested in initiatives such as those by Beyond Meat, a pioneering producer of plant-based meat products in October 2016.

Global Oryzenin Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global oryzenin market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to exhibit great demand over the forecast period, thanks to the growing demand originating from the sports and athletics segment. The European countries are likely to register increasing growth on account of the rising number of people suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Asia Pacific also holds significant opportunities, thanks to the rising health awareness among individuals. The increasing incidence of celiac and non-celiac gluten intolerance has also been responsible for the growth of the oryzenin market in the region.

Global Oryzenin Market: Competitive Analysis

RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Green Labs LLC, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group plc, Golden Grain Group Limited, and Ribius, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global oryzenin market.

