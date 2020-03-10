Orthotic Devices Orthotic Splints and Orthopedic Braces and Support Market | DeRoyal Industries, Otto Bock Holding GmbH& Co., Bauerfeind AG, DJO Inc.

Orthotic can be defined as the support, brace, or splint used to support, prevent, align, or to correct the functioning of movable body parts such as neck, shoulder, wrist, knee and etc.

These devices are used to change the functioning and structural features of the neuromuscular and skeletal system. The medical field which deals with the design and manufacturing of these devices is known as Orthotics.

The orthotic devices are mainly used to overcome from the traumatic injury, congenital condition or disabling illness. This devices helps the individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida and scoliosis, and also for those who are suffering from spinal cord injuries or amputations.

Orthotic Devices – Orthotic Splints and Orthopedic Braces and Support Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, orthotic devices global market is driven by the aging population, increasing in the number of incidence of disabilities, growing rate of chronic and lifestyle disease.

Orthotic Devices market is driven by the aging population around the globe, increased focus on improving quality of life, rapid innovations in production and modeling technologies, growing awareness towards orthopedic ailments and rise in sports injuries. However, growing healthcare budget, poor healthcare reimbursement and payment models, and consolidation of market leaders act as a major barrier for the growth of this market.

Orthotic Devices – Orthotic Splints and Orthopedic Braces and Support Market: Segmentation