Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is growing due to the increasing frequency of fractures, along with the growth of aging population. The advantageous features posed by orthopedic trauma devices, such as internal and external fixators to set a fracture, and in repositioning of bone fragments into their normal alignment are also driving the growth of the market worldwide. Furthermore, the internal fixators have reduced the hospital stays, reduced the incidence of improper healing and improper positioning of the broken bones. These fixators are durable, as they are made up of stainless steel and titanium. Plates are like internal splints that hold the broken piece of bones together and are attached to the bone with the help of screws.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global orthopedic trauma devices market include growing road accidents. In addition, the increase in sports injuries leading to increase in occurrence of fractures fuels the growth of the market worldwide. Furthermore, the lack of substitutes and growing healthcare expenditure is also driving growth of the global orthopedic trauma devices market.

Geographically, North America holds the major share in the global market for orthopedic trauma devices driven by the growth of aging population. In addition, the increasing healthcare expenditure and growth of sports injuries, is further leading to growth of the market in the region. Asia is expected to grow with a higher rate; while Japan, China, and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets in the region. The key growth driving factors for the market in developing countries are increasing road accidents, growing sports injuries, and increasing aging population.

Some of the major companies operating in the global orthopedic trauma devices market are Zimmer Holding Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Orthofix Holding Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

