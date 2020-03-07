Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Devices Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Orthopedic soft tissues are masses of cells that connect, support, or surround bones. Orthopedic soft tissues can include tendons, ligaments, cartilage, fascia, skin, fat, and other fibrous tissues. Accidents, injuries, or degeneration of these tissues with age can result in wear and tear. Tissue damage can be repaired using orthopedic soft tissue repair devices. The repair of orthopedic soft tissues is done either by open surgical procedures or through minimally invasive (MI) procedures, such as arthroscopy.
The treatment of orthopedic soft tissue damage has evolved in the past decade. Reparative and restorative methods have been developed to address the cases of morbidity in young and active individuals. An injury can be focal or diffused. Procedures are being developed not only to alleviate the symptoms associated with soft tissue damage but also to limit the progression of damages into degenerative diseases.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, value, retrofit, and replacement of the global orthopedic soft tissue repair devices market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Arthrex
• Stryker
• Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
• AlloSource
• RepliCel
• Orteq
• CellGenix
• Collagen Solutions
• Vericel Corporation
• BioTissue
• Geistlich
• Tornier
• XTANT MEDICAL
• TEIJIN
• Parcus Medical
Market driver
• Increasing incidence of road and sports injuries
Market challenge
• High cost of and failure rate in clinical trials
Market trend
• Strategic partnerships and collaboration activities
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Continued……
