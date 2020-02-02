Orthopedic Shoes -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Orthopedic Shoes Industry

Description

Orthopedic Shoes are specialty shoes designed to correct deformed feet, to provide support and pain relief for people with leg, ankle, and foot pain.

Orthopedic Shoes are suitable for virus, valgus, clubfoot, foot drop, flat feet, arched feet and so on.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Orthopedic Shoes will maintain more than 3.8% annual growth rate.

At present, Asia domestic enterprise technology is developing fast. Asia companies mainly supply the domestic market. China is a growing production country in the world, with production more than 67.08K pairs in 2015.

With development in the emerging countries, the manufacturers are tending to move to lower labor cost area, but Europe and USA are still the major production areas of Orthopedic Shoes which occupied more than 80% of the global market in 2015.

The global Orthopedic Shoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Orthopedic Shoes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Orthopedic Shoes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

New Balance

Dr. Comfort

Mephisto

Apex

Propet

Vionic

Chaneco

Duna

Orthofeet

Piedro

DARCO

Drew Shoe

Sole

Rokab

LXTD

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flatfoot Orthopedic Shoes

Cavus Orthopedic Shoes

Calcaneal Spur Orthopedic Shoes

Varus Orthopedic Shoes and Valgus Orthopedic Shoes

Other

Segment by Application

Children Less than 5 years old

Juveniles

Adults

Continued…

