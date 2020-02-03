Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market is Driven by Increasing Usage of Navigation Software by Physicians and Surgeons

Computer-assisted navigation systems or orthopedic navigation systems incorporate intra-operative execution and pre-operative planning information by demonstrating three-dimensional computer images in relative patient anatomy that is image-guided surgery systems. These image-guided surgery systems consist of a computer workstation with surgical planning and image-processing software, a display monitor, and a digitization system.

Computer software allows the surgeon to measure angles, volumes, and distances and to zoom and rotate. This helps in determining the cutting planes and implant positioning. Orthopedic navigation systems are used in surgeries for knee, hip, spine, joint, and shoulder replacement. Total knee arthroplasty, revision of total knee arthroplasty, kinematic evaluation, and uni-compartmental arthroplasty are the applications wherein these navigation systems can be used.

In case of hip surgeries, these systems can be used in total hip arthroplasty. In spine surgeries, orthopedic navigation systems can be used to treat defects caused by degenerative disc diseases, spinal stenosis, fractures, and spondylolisthesis.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Dynamics

In recent years, the popularity of orthopedic navigation systems has been rising among surgeons in developed countries. Increasing usage of navigation software by physicians and surgeons due to availability of cost-effective solutions and higher awareness are factors projected to boost the orthopedic navigation systems market in the near future. In addition, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is likely to promote growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technological developments in surgical navigation systems, rise in the funding for R&D activities, and increasing incidence of osteoarthritis are other factors expected to augment the orthopedic navigation systems market in the next few years. Associated advantages of navigation systems such as shorter hospital stay, easier rehabilitation, and low blood loss are a few more factors expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Computer-assisted surgeries offer improved functionality, accurate implant alignment, and fewer complications. They cause less pain and less tissue damage, which improves the quality-adjusted life year (QALY).

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global orthopedic navigation systems market has been segmented into:

Knee surgeries

Spine surgeries

Hip surgeries

Joint replacement surgeries

Shoulder replacement surgeries

Based on system type, the global orthopedic navigation systems market has been segmented into:

Radiographs

Computed Tomographic (CT) scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Imageless

Fluoroscopy-based

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global orthopedic navigation systems market has segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global orthopedic navigation systems market owing to high awareness levels, availability of improved infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives regarding the promotion of orthopedic navigation systems. Europe follows North America in the global orthopedic navigation systems market, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population in the region.

One out of ten elderly people in Europe suffer from osteoarthritis as per the survey conducted by the Executive Agency for Health and Consumers in Europe. The orthopedic navigation systems market in countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore is estimated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. The orthopedic navigation systems market in Asia pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at moderate rate in the next few years, due to factors such as availability, acceptability, consumer awareness, and affordability.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global orthopedic navigation systems market are Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Scopis GmbH, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and GE Healthcare. The increasing competition among key players is anticipated to propel the global orthopedic navigation systems market during the forecast period.

