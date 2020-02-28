Orthopedic Implants Market: Regulatory Barriers and Compliance Requisites to Constrain Growth Prospects

The orthopedic implants market is expected to witness emergence of several trends that will likely shape the demand and supply scenario of orthopedic implants across the globe. A new and interesting study by Fact.MR throws light on some of the trends that are anticipated to shape the

future of the orthopedic implants market, thereby throwing enormous growth opportunities in the way of manufacturers of orthopedic implants.

The orthopedic implants market report is a coherent market intelligence on the key revenue growth drivers, industry opportunities, industry trends, and challenges that will eventually impact the growth trajectory of the orthopedic implants market. An overview of the orthopedic implants market

– in the light of the current global healthcare industry scenario – reveals interesting facets pertaining to the adoption of orthopedic implants across key regional markets. One of the fastest developing sub-sectors of the medical industry is medical implants, precisely orthopedic implants. The research in the field of orthopedic implant development to solve various challenges being faced by industry is continuing relentlessly. Owing to superior mechanical properties, metallic implant continues to be used. As such, to mitigate the harmful effects of metallic implants, nickel-free stainless steel, titanium alloys and cobalt-chromium are being introduced.

On account of tremendous development in medical technology, people live longer with the growing population of agile young adults marred by sports injuries or road accidents. Accordingly, it has become imperative to develop implants with biocompatibility and superior longevity.

3D printing ecosystem is significantly contributing to the development of cost-effective and superior orthopedic implants. A rising number of medical device manufacturers—large & small—are working hard for the production of sophisticated orthopedic implants for enhanced functionality and design. The superior process is metal powder bed fusion—laser and beam powered—which lessens lead time and production costs vis-à-vis conventional manufacturing technique.

There are complexity with respect to production of an orthopedic implant inherently associated with the capability to simulate porosity, bone structure and a surface texture which produces high-friction and leads to bone ingrowth around the implant. In order to avert these obstacles, medical device manufacturers are embracing 3D technology. Additionally, robotic devices have gained traction in the orthopedic implant market as it succors surgeries to be conducted with superior reproducible precision and slight incision.

Orthopedic implants medical devices are scrutinized under stringent regulation owing to critical nature of them being placed within the body. As such, on April 5, 2017, new medical device regulations and in vitro diagnostic medical devices regulations was published by the European Parliament, which should be implemented after a transition period of up to five years. This robust regulation will enable a supply of safe devices and allow monitoring of the introduction and use of the devices.

Orthopedic Implants Market: Overview

The report provides a comprehensive assessment on the orthopedic implants market with quantitative and qualitative analysis. Further, the report offers a clear picture with respect to dynamics of vestibular market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints. These aspects are indispensable and possess potency to impact the growth of the orthopedic implants market. Besides, the report delves into the segregation of the orthopedic implants market to provide a robust picture of orthopedic implants market.

The report incorporates exhaustive executive summary followed by market introduction section. The report also presents lucid picture of through market overview and market analysis. The market background section focuses on value chain analysis and macro-economic factors. The report also encompasses mergers and acquisitions along with technological advancements that have significant influence in the development of the orthopedic implants market. The report also incorporates market structure analysis which throws light on market share analysis of leading players coupled market presence analysis of market players. Meanwhile, the report also reveals the technology roadmap of the orthopedic implants market. The report also includes investment feasibility matrix along with Product life cycle analysis.

Validation of the information in the report is done through primary sources, including in-person interactions, surveys, view of seasoned analyst, interviews and in-person interactions and insights of analyst coupled with secondary sources incorporating trade journals, verified paid sources, resourceful databases and trade journals. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis has also formed basis for the robust analysis of the report.

Orthopedic Implants Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive scenario of the orthopedic implants market, including competition intensity mapping with respect to market taxonomy; competition dashboard and company profiles. The section, based on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, also sheds light on financials overview, strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

