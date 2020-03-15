Orthodontic Wax Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Pyrex Polymars, Inc., Metrodent Ltd., DWS Systems, Bilkim Ltd. Co., C.J. Robinson Company, Bracon Dental, Carmel Industries, Solstice T&I, and others.

Orthodontic wax is often used with the dental braces and it protects the gums and cheeks from friction with the braces. Orthodontic Wax is a typical natural wax like paraffin wax, carnauba wax, and beeswax. Orthodontic wax contains certain fillers and modifiers and also certain flavors. Mint flavor is the most common flavor used for preparing the orthodontic wax. Though orthodontic wax is made up of natural material, it is non-toxic and safe for consumption. Orthodontic wax is pretty hard but has a very smooth texture. Orthodontic wax is used to fix the dental braces for both adults and children. A proper protocol is needed to follow to apply the orthodontic wax. Firstly, the patient needs to wash the hand brush the teeth before applying the orthodontic wax. A pinch piece of orthodontic wax about the piece of pea is taken and gently applied onto the problem area of braces. However, if the patient wants to remove the applied orthodontic wax, it can be removed by a sharp toothpick or dental floss.

Orthodontic Wax Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in the dental disease throughout the globe is the key factor driving the growth of Orthodontic Wax market over the forecast period. Also rising awareness among the people about dental care will also propel the growth of the orthodontic wax market. Moreover, rising number the patient adopting the orthodontic for dental care has upsurge the growth of the orthodontic wax market. Additionally, an increasing number of an awareness campaign by dental association about dental care will boost the growth of orthodontics wax market. Availability of wide product line of orthodontic wax and ease of availability in the market is also rising the demand for the orthodontic wax market. Sometimes discomfort may occur due to the hydrophobic nature of orthodontic wax and also reduction of orthodontic wax in the mouth. This factor may impact negatively and hinder the growth of the orthodontic wax market over the forecast period.

Orthodontic Wax Market: Segmentation

The global Orthodontic Wax market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type Orthodontic Wax market is segmented into following:

Beeswax

Paraffin Wax

Carnauba Wax

Based on end user Orthodontic Wax market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Homecare Settings

Orthodontic Wax Market: Overview

The orthodontic wax market is expected to gain the ultimate traction over the forecast period due to rising adoption of orthodontic for dental care throughout the globe. For the patient living with braces, it very important to maintain proper oral hygiene. Orthodontics wax helps people to maintain their oral hygiene and prevents enamel from damage. By product type, beeswax is the most widely accepted orthodontic wax, hence this segment is expected to gain majority revenue share of the global orthodontic wax market. By end user, dental clinics will dominate the global orthodontic wax market share in term of value which is then followed by hospitals. Homecare setting is the fastest growing segment by the end user for the orthodontic wax market over the forecast period.

Orthodontic Wax Market: Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for orthodontic wax owing to rising number orthodontic procedure in India, China, and Japan. After Asia-Pacific, Europe region will gain traction for the global orthodontic market due to high awareness among them about oral care. Also, the availability of favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.K., Germany, and other European countries for orthodontics procedure will gain traction for the orthodontic wax market in Europe. Less number of people suffer from dental is the issue in the U.S. which is the main reason behind the less traction of the orthodontic wax market in North America. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is the fastest growing region for the global orthodontic market. Brazil and South Africa are the emerging countries in the global orthodontics market.

Orthodontic Wax Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Orthodontic Wax are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pyrex Polymars, Inc., Metrodent Ltd., DWS Systems, Bilkim Ltd. Co., C.J. Robinson Company, Bracon Dental, Carmel Industries, Solstice T&I, and others.