Orthodontic Supplies Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2023

The demand for orthodontic supplies is on a surge mainly due to increasing prevalence of oral diseases. Some of the most common oral diseases include dental cavities, periodontal diseases, oral cancer, malocclusions and other oral diseases and disorders. High prevalence of oral diseases depicts increased demand for orthodontic supplies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60% to 90% of the school children and nearly 100% of adults suffer from dental cavities. It has also been observed that, around 15% to 20% of adults aged between 35 to 44 years, suffer from severe periodontal (gum) disease.

As per the findings of the research, based on product, the fixed braces held the largest share in the global orthodontic supplies market, primarily due to their efficacy and precision in treating the irregularities in dental structure. Removable braces are expected to register the fastest growth in the orthodontics supplies market during the forecast period. The growth of the removable braces is primarily attributable to increase in the adoption of these braces by adults over traditional braces. Based on end user, children & teenagers are the larger end user in the orthodontic supplies market. Orthodontic treatments are more effective and successful in childhood or teenage as treatment at early age also prevents the development of serious problems, thereby leading to the larger adoption of orthodontic supplies at this age. The orthodontic supplies market for adults is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing investment for the development of aesthetic braces and rising awareness about orthodontic treatment.

Cosmetic orthodontics is a procedure where the treatment is done to improve the appearance of a person’s gums, teeth and bite. The primary focus of the treatment is to alter the color, shape, and alignment of the teeth. With the growing inclination towards appearance, cosmetic orthodontics has become a preferable treatment option. Many technological advancements have been made in the orthodontics supplies products to make a person’s appearance better, both during and after the treatment. Some of these advancements include transparent brackets for professional look, colored brackets for children, and lingual brackets.

Some of the other key players operating in the orthodontics supplies market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, G&H Orthodontics Inc., American Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg and DB Orthodontics Inc.

