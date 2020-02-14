Orthodontic Supplies Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application and Forecast to 2023

The Orthodontic Supplies Market Report: 2019 provides key tactics followed by leading Orthodontic Supplies industry manufactures and Sections Of Orthodontic Supplies Market like, product specifications, capacity, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Major Types as well as applications. The report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This research report for Orthodontic Supplies Market explore different topics such as product scope, product market by end users or application, product market by region, market size for the specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, Market Effect Factors Analysis, market size forecast, and more. The research gives a forecast for the Orthodontic Supplies industry till the year 2023.

Orthodontic Supplies market size will grow from USD 3.45 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.50 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 8.1%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2023.Factors such as the growing number of patients with malocclusion, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable income and expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness among consumers about advanced orthodontic treatments; and technological advancements in orthodontic products are driving the growth of the global market. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments and risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments and inflow of low-cost Chinese products in the market are challenging the growth of this market.