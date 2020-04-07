Orthodontic Headgear Market Research, Report, In-depth Insight, Industry Forecast to 2022

Orthodontic Headgear Market Analysis by Product Type (cervical pull, high-pull headgear, reverse-pull (facemask)) by End-users (dental clinics, hospitals) – Forecast till 2022

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market Overview

Dental health has gained far more importance in recent years than it did in the entire history of human civilization. The study of dentistry has evolved to a great extent, thanks to the innovation and development of new age products and devices in orthodontics. Orthodontic headgear is an application attached to the patient’s head with a neck strap around the head. Orthodontic headgear is designed by taking the needs of the individual into account. Orthodontic headgear is generally used to position teeth in a way that it improves the functionality, thus causing a reduction in the pain witnessed by the patient.

The global orthodontic headgear market is expected to witness accelerated growth during the forecast period, as stated by Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report. Increasing demand for the device over surgeries is one of the most primary factors driving the global orthodontic headgear market. Also, mounting innovation and advancements noted in dental technology are pushing sizeable growth in the global orthodontic headgear market during the forecast period.

Further, a rising demand or minimally invasive and painless surgeries is projected to fuel growth in the global orthodontic headgear market. Magnified importance of dental health and a rising number of dental procedures are important factors contributing heavily to the ascension of the global orthodontic headgear market during the review period. Moreover, an increasing number of dental clinics and qualified & skilled personnel across the globe are supporting the upscaling orthodontic headgear market.

Market Segmentation

The global orthodontic headgear market has been studied for various segments for a detailed and insightful analysis. This segmentation has been conducted based on type and end-users. Based on type, the global orthodontic headgear market is segmented into the cervical pull, reverse-pull (facemask), and high-pull headgear. Based on end-users, the global orthodontic headgear market is segmented into dental clinics and hospitals.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global orthodontic headgear market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to hold the largest share in the global orthodontic headgear market over the assessment period. This can be owed to the growing awareness of dental care. Another factor attributing to growth is the magnified technological innovations in the products and devices used for effective dental care in the region. Further, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and devices over surgeries is pushing sizeable growth in the regional orthodontic headgear market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the orthodontic headgear market in the Asia Pacific is likely to ascend at the highest rate among all regions across the globe. This can be owed to the snowballing demand for painless surgical procedures and rising adoption of dental procedures, owing to disposable income and a higher emphasis on looks of a person.

Europe is estimated to trail behind North America and fetch the second largest share in the global orthodontic headgear market. The regional orthodontic headgear market is likely to upscale at an impressive CAGR through the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

The global orthodontic headgear market appears to be highly fragmented because of the presence of several local and international players. The primary focus of the vendors prevalent in the global orthodontic headgear market is cost-effectiveness and a higher degree of innovation to ensure sustainability. Additionally, international market vendors are likely to implement several growth strategies via partnerships and collaborations with other market players to expand their market share as well as diversify their product portfolio.

Some of the prominent market vendors prevalent in the global orthodontic headgear market include Ortho-Kinetics Corporation (U.S.), DB Orthodontics (U.K), SmileDirectClub (U.S.), OraMetrix, Inc (U.S.), Heilongjiang Label Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Orthoband (U.S.), and Oswell Dental (China).

