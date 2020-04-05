Orphan Diseases Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2022

MRFR is the Leading Brand in The Research Company who Recently Published Orphan Diseases Market Research Reports which includes Study of growth, Regional Analysis, Top Industry Players Formation, Major Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Orphan Diseases Market Scenario:

Global Orphan Diseases Market also known as rare disease is growing rapidly. It affects a very small percentage of the global population. Most of the orphan diseases are genetic and is remains throughout the life of the patient. There are no exact number of diseases available but approximately there are about 7000 different rare diseases and disorders throughout the globe. Global orphan diseases market is expected to grow at the average CAGR of 24.9% constantly throughout this period 2015-2022. It is also expected that this market which was US$ 121.6 billion in 2015 will grow to US$ 576.9 billion by 2022.However due to lack of awareness, correct diagnosis, correct treatments and availability of healthcare facilities are inhibiting the growth of the global orphan diseases market.

Key Players for Global Orphan diseases Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), CELGENE CORPORATION (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Alexion (US), Sanofi (French), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Merck & Co., Inc (US), AbbVie Inc. (US)

Orphan Diseases Market Segments:

Global Orphan Diseases Market has been segmented on the basis of types of diseases which includes autoimmune disorders, genetic disorders, blood disorders, cancer, growth disorder, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, digestive disorders, eye disorders and others. On the basis of treatment type it segmented into gene therapy, cell therapy, drug therapy and others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospital and clinics, research laboratory and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Orphan diseases Market:

Considering the global scenario of this market, North American region is believed to be the largest market of the global orphan diseases market. Moreover the European market is also growing and is the second largest market for global orphan diseases. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific’s orphan disease market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth with respect to this market.

