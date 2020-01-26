Organs-on-chips Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Organs-on-chips Market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on analysing the key inferences, current market scenario, and mainly on the global and regional market. Organs-on-chips Market is providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, drivers, investors and etc.,

The data type of Organs-on-chips market includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Moreover, Organs-on-chips market established the Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Organs-on-chips market is expected to register a CAGR of about 30% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Geographically, Organs-on-chips market is including major types, major applications from major regions such as

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, GCC, South Africa, Brazil,Argentina.

Competitor Analysis of Organs-on-chips Market:

Organs-on-chips market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

AxoSim Inc., BioIVT, Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, Mimetas BV, Nortis Inc., Tara Biosystems, and TissUse GmbH.

The price margins for the products along with the various success and risk factors for manufacturers have also been covered in the Organs-on-chips market report. Moreover, in order to determine Organs-on-chips market attractiveness, the report analyses the Organs-on-chips industry along the parameters of Porters five forces model.

Key Developments in the Organs-on-chips Market: in the Organs-on-chips Market

Sep 2018 – TissUse signed a collaboration agreement with Bayer to develop a highly innovative liver-endocrine tissues assay using TissUseâs Multi-organ-chip (MOC) technology.

May 2018 – Emulate Inc. and AstraZeneca formed a strategic agreement to work side-by-side on organs-on-chips technology to improve the prediction of human safety and efficacy of drug candidates

Apr 2017 – FDA announced a multi-year R&D agreement with Emulate Inc. to test the companyâs organs-on-chips technology in laboratories. Organs-on-chips Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Requirement of Alternatives for Animal Testing

– Need for Early Detection of Drug Toxicity

– New Products Launches and Advancements in Technology

Restraints

– Complexity of Organs-on-chips Models

Opportunities