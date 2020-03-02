Organic Wine Global Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Organic Wine Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Organic Wine Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Organic Wine Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Organic wine is produced from grapes that are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. There are more than 2,000 organic wine producers globally. Since organic grape cultivation does not make use of any harmful chemicals, it is beneficial for both the environment and the crop. Grapes constitute one of those agricultural products that receive the heaviest application of pesticides, and conventional wines produced from such grapes generally contain pesticide residues. However, since organic wine is prepared from organic grapes, it is free from pesticide residues.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global organic wine market is the emergence of new packaging strategies. Innovative packaging will help attract the consumers and also assist in increasing the shelf life of the product. An attractive packaging offers better visibility for the product among the consumers and also raises the customers’ interest in the product.

The global Organic Wine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Wine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Wine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacob’s Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Segment by Type

Organic Sparkling Wine

Organic Still Wine

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Channel

Other

Segment by Regions

North America

China

India

Japan

Europe

Key Stakeholders

Organic Wine Manufacturers

Organic Wine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Organic Wine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

1 Organic Wine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Wine

1.2 Organic Wine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Organic Wine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Sparkling Wine

1.2.3 Organic Still Wine

1.3 Organic Wine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Wine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Specialist Retailers

1.3.4 Online Channel

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Organic Wine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Organic Wine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Organic Wine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Organic Wine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organic Wine Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Wine Business

7.1 E&J Gallo

7.1.1 E&J Gallo Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 E&J Gallo Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 The Wine Group

7.2.1 The Wine Group Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 The Wine Group Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Constellation Brands

7.3.1 Constellation Brands Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Constellation Brands Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Castel

7.4.1 Castel Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Castel Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Accolade Wines

7.5.1 Accolade Wines Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Accolade Wines Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV

7.6.1 Cantine Riunite & CIV Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cantine Riunite & CIV Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Concha y Toro

7.7.1 Concha y Toro Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Concha y Toro Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Treasury Wine Estates

7.8.1 Treasury Wine Estates Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Treasury Wine Estates Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Grupo Penaflor

7.9.1 Grupo Penaflor Organic Wine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Organic Wine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Grupo Penaflor Organic Wine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued..