Organic Tea Global Market Top Key Players – Celestial Seasonings, Newman’s Own, Arbor Teas , Art of Tea , Davidson’s Organics , Five Mountains and Forecast to 2023

Organic tea is a certified tea, which is free of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The cultivation process of organic tea, which relies on ecological processes and biodiversity, is based on sustainable practices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The consumers in the US prefer organic herbal tea over conventional tea due to the increasing awareness of the associated health benefits of organic tea. They are also spending premium prices to purchase organic and eco-friendly products. The organic herbal tea segment will continue to gain popularity for the next four years due to their medicinal properties. Organic chamomile, organic crimson berry fruit tisane, organic orange spice lemongrass tisane, organic peppermint, and organic yerba mate are some of the organic herbal teas offered by Arbor Teas.

During 2017, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment was the major distribution channel for organic tea. Consumers highly rely on these supermarkets and hypermarkets over other stores because they expand the shelf space for organic tea products and stock a wide range of organic tea brands, which increases product visibility.

The worldwide market for Organic Tea is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Celestial Seasonings

Newman’s Own

Arbor Teas

Art of Tea

Davidson’s Organics

Five Mountains

Green Root Tea

The Republic of Tea

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Herbal Tea

Organic Black Tea

Organic Green Tea

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Health Food Stores

Other

