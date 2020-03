Organic Rice Syrup Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

Many rice products are used as an ingredient in food preparation, but all of them might not be rice based. One of such rice products is organic rice syrup, which is used as an ingredient in the preparation of various food products. Organic rice syrup is a low-calorie sweetener used as an alternative to high fructose corn syrup. It is made by fermenting organic rice which includes no synthetic agents, pesticides or fertilizers that make this syrup safe and acceptable to the people of all age groups. The organic rice is produced from pesticides and fertilizer free farming which results in low yield but high-quality grain. Due to its inherent characteristics of being gluten-free, natural, organic, non-GMO, allergen-free and low glycemic index, it has wide application in food and beverage industries. It is suitable for ‘vegan’ and ‘vegetarian’ claims because of being a plant source. Organic rice syrup is used as a sweetener in various applications such as in cereals, snacks bar, tea, coffee, juices, bakery products, honey substitute and many others. Organic rice syrup caters to the health-conscious consumers, who are looking for sweetness with minimum damage to the body. Additionally, organic rice syrup is considered as a healthy hypo-allergenic diet supplement that helps in fighting diabetes and other diseases.

Increasing health diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and various heart diseases have resulted in identifying alternatives such as rice syrup to conventional table sugar among the health-conscious consumers is one of the major factor towards the growth of organic rice syrup market during the forecast period. Another factor in the growth of organic rice syrup market is that it is produced from organic rice which is free from pesticides or fertilizers, chemicals, and other synthetic agents which makes the syrup safe to consume. Moreover, organic rice syrup is considered to be a nutritive sweetener which has a rich source of protein content, have a large number of minerals such as potassium, magnesium, phosphor etc. and it also contains vitamin B which serves as a curing agent for damaged hair and nails along with mental stability. This factor acts as a major driver that contributes to the increasing demand for organic rice syrup market globally. However, organic rice syrup is a derivate of brown rice which contains traces of arsenic which can cause serious harm to human bodies such as cancer.

Global Organic Rice Syrup: Market Segmentation

On the basis of raw material the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as –

Brown Rice

White Rice

On the basis of application, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dressing and Spreads

Dairy Products

Ice Creams

On the basis of end use, the global organic rice syrup market has been segmented as –

Household

Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Organic Rice Syrup market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Store Online Retailer Others



Global Organic Rice Syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in organic rice syrup market include Suzanne’s Specialties, Nature’s One, Inc., Wuhu Deli Foods Co. Ltd., Axiom Foods, California Natural products (CNP), ABF Ingredients, Cargill Incorporated, ADM and Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co. Ltd., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and others.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, organic rice syrup market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the organic rice syrup market at the global level, North America followed by Europe is expected to have the significant growth owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers along with growing demand for organic food products. While Asia is expected to possess potential market for organic rice syrup attributed to the increasing population of health-conscious people and consumers finding an alternative to table sugar which is less harmful. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for nutritive sweetener as well as food additives in the region.

