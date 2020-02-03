Organic Rice Protein Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Rice Protein Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Organic Rice protein is a protein supplement made from organic rice, usually found in powder form. Organic rice protein is often more easily digested, and shares with soy the advantage of being completely vegan.

Scope of the Report:

Organic rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world organic rice protein industry. The main market players are Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem, AIDP, Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural and OPW Ingredients. The production of organic rice protein will increase to 6841 MT in 2017 from 2131 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 28.98%. Global organic rice protein capacity utilization rate remained at around 66% in 2016.

In consumption market, USA is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the consumption of this region reached 5137 MT, which occupied 84.50% of the global consumption volume in total.

Organic rice protein mainly has two types, which include organic rice protein isolate and organic rice protein concentrate. And each type has application industries relatively. With healthcare effect in application process of organic rice protein, the downstream application industries will need more organic rice protein products. So, organic rice protein has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for organic rice protein are organic rice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of organic rice protein. The production cost of organic rice protein is also an important factor which could impact the price of organic rice protein.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 45 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Organic Rice Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/532941

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco Chem

AIDP

Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

OPW Ingredients

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Organic-Rice-Protein-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Rice Protein Isolate

Organic Rice Protein Concentrate

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Food

Sports Nutrition

Beverage

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/532941

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Rice Protein product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Rice Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Rice Protein in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Organic Rice Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Organic Rice Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Organic Rice Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Rice Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook