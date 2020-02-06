Organic Rice Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Rice Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

This report studies the Organic Rice Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Rice in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 2320 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Doguet’s Rice

Randall Organic

Sanjeevani Organics

Kahang Organic Rice

Riceselect

Texas Best Organics

STC Group

Yinchuan

Urmatt

Vien Phu

SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

Foodtech Solutions

Beidahuang

Yanbiangaoli

Jinjian

Huichun Filed Rice

Dingxiang

Heilongjiang Taifeng

Heilongjiang Julong

P. Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica (long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct edible

Deep processing

Highlights of the Global Organic Rice report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Organic Rice market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Organic Rice market.

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Rice Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Rice , with sales, revenue, and price of Organic Rice , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Rice , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Organic Rice market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Rice sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

