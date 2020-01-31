Organic Peroxide Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Organic peroxides are organic compounds containing the peroxide functional group (ROOR’). If the R’ is hydrogen, the compounds are called organic hydroperoxides. Peresters have general structure RC(O)OOR. The O−O bond easily breaks, producing free radicals of the form RO•. Thus, organic peroxides are useful as initiators for some types of polymerisation, such as the epoxy resins used in glass-reinforced plastics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Organic Peroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or crosslinking agents in the chemical and plastics industry. Degrading agent is another important application of organic peroxide. In 2016, initiator took 76.68% of total consumption share. Crosslinking agent and degrading agent each took 11.72% and 6.37% consumption. Other applications totally took 5.23% consumption share.

The worldwide market for Organic Peroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 2640 million US$ in 2023, from 2520 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

United Initiators

NOF Corporation

Pergan GmbH

Chinasun Specialty Products

Jiangsu Yuanyang

Zibo Zhenghua

Laiwu Meixing

Hualun Chemical

Solvay

Dongying Haijing Chemical

Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plan

Shizuoka Kawaguchi Chemical

Shaoxing Shangyu Shaofeng Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alkyl Hydroperoxide

Dialkyl Peroxide

Diacyl Peroxide

Peroxide Ester

Peroxidation Ketal

Peroxydicarbonate

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Initiator

Cross-linking Agent

Degrading Agent

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Organic Peroxide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Alkyl Hydroperoxide

1.2.2 Dialkyl Peroxide

1.2.3 Diacyl Peroxide

1.2.4 Peroxide Ester

1.2.5 Peroxidation Ketal

1.2.6 Peroxydicarbonate

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Initiator

1.3.2 Cross-linking Agent

1.3.3 Degrading Agent

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Akzo Nobel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Akzo Nobel Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Arkema

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Arkema Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 United Initiators

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 United Initiators Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 NOF Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NOF Corporation Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Pergan GmbH

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pergan GmbH Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Chinasun Specialty Products

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Organic Peroxide Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Chinasun Specialty Products Organic Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..

3 Global Organic Peroxide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Organic Peroxide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Organic Peroxide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Organic Peroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Organic Peroxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Organic Peroxide Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Organic Peroxide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Organic Peroxide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Organic Peroxide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Organic Peroxide Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Organic Peroxide Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Organic Peroxide Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Organic Peroxide Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Organic Peroxide Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…..

