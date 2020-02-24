Organic Milk Protein Market 2019 Exclusive Analysis by Renowned Players | Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods, AMCO Proteins and Groupe Lactalis | Available in New Report

Market Analysis:

Organic Milk Protein is not processed using irradiation, industrial solvents or synthetic food additives, and usually manufactured by dehydration process and by reducing the lactose content of the milk. It is consumed as a functional food to increase the body’s metabolism. Moreover, it also finds its application mainly in Infant Foods, Supplements, Bakery Products and Confectionery Products. Due to the high shelf life and nutrient content; it also plays major ingredient role in other food products such as yoghurt, confectionery products and cheese which has increased in recent years, thereby driving the demand for the product

The demand for organic milk protein market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Milk protein has been used extensively as protein supplements owing to its health benefits. It helps in maintaining a healthy body weight by increasing satiety and helps in preventing obesity and aid in prevention of diabetes. Changing lifestyle has led to healthy consumption pattern and consumers have more inclination towards natural and organic products. This has influenced the high sale of organic milk protein. Increasing health awareness is having a positive impact on the organic milk protein market. Also, the demand for clean label products has positively influenced the demand for organic milk protein than conventional milk protein.

Latest Industry Updates:

Oct 2017 Arla Foods launched fat-free milk which is a part of its Arla Protein Range containing 30% more protein than regular skimmed milk. Through this product launch, the company aims to strengthen its high protein product line.

Dec 2016 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. launched NaturalUp Organic milk which contains 50% more protein in China. Through this product launch, the company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for premium and healthy food products options.

Jun 2016 AMCO Proteins launched ProFit Premixes product line which consists of various dairy and plant based high protein blends to cater to the needs of nutritional industries.

Major Key Players Update:

With the entry of industry players in the organic milk protein segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. In order to strengthen their position in the global organic milk protein market, manufacturers are found to compete in terms of prices and quality to attract consumers’ attention towards their offerings. They are identified to be investing hugely in R&D sector for new product launch as well as to bring innovations in their product line.

The key players profiled in Organic Milk Protein Market Report are AMCO Proteins (U.S.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Groupe Lactalis (France), Arla Foods (Denmark), Hevero Hoogwegt (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), Ganbia plc. (Ireland) among many others.

Segments:

The global organic milk protein market has been divided into form, source, type, application, and region.

Based on Form: Powder, Bars, Liquid and Others

Based on Source: Buffalo, Cow, Goat and Others

Based on Type: Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysate and Others

Based on Application: Infant Formula Supplements, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

Organic Milk Protein Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share followed by North- America. Netherlands is one of the major exporters of organic milk protein, followed by U.S., Denmark and France which are the major exporters of organic milk protein which exports the products to Middle East and African countries. Asia Pacific region is emerging market for organic milk protein manufacturers due to the increasing demand of nutritional products. China and New Zealand are expected to increase their market share for organic milk protein and its derived products.