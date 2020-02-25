Organic Milk Market Projections Highlighting Primary Trends until 2028

Organic milk is obtained from livestock that is raised using organic techniques. This livestock is devoid of antibiotics or growth enhancing hormones. Organic milk market also encompasses milk products derived from livestock that are fed organic feed and have access to fresh pastures. The term organic milk refers to the method used to produce milk and has no association with the nutrient profile of the end-product.

The organic milk market is a comprehensive research study focusing on the demand and sales of organic milk across key regions in the globe. Various market dynamics impacting the organic milk market growth including trends, drivers, developments, restraints and opportunities are covered in the report. Assessment on every market facet and segment is covered in the report delivering actionable intelligence on organic milk market. The report also includes historical data analysis, current organic milk scenario and forecast highlights for a period of 10 years, from 2018 till 2028.

Demand for Organic Milk to Spur as Natural and Organic Foods Go Mainstream

Organic milk is derived from cattle that are provided with organic nutrition devoid of antibiotics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), use of antibiotics in cattle feed can pose adverse health risks to humans in the long run. In addition, awareness regarding consumption of non-organic food and advantages of its organic counterparts owing to mainstreaming of organic and natural food products has resulted in a significant upswing in the demand for organic milk. Moreover, high nutrition value of organic milk, largely comprising omega 3 fatty acids can support cardiovascular health, enhance neurological development and functioning as well as fortify immune system. This factor has propelled the consumption of organic milk, in turn supplementing the growth of its market.

Clean Labels Continue to Influence Organic Milk Market Growth

Clean labels and food and safety concerns are closely related aspects that are witnessing wide acceptance in the organic milk space. Increasing adoption of clean labels in order to rejuvenate consumer confidence regarding the product they consume has impacted sales of organic milk. Moreover, use of clean label in organic milk packaging on the back of increasing preference for GMO free organic milk is expected to trigger its demand in the forthcoming years.

Affordable Alternatives Impact the Organic Milk Market, as High Price Limits Widespread Adoption

Sales of organic milk are expected to witness a slowdown with availability of cheaper alternatives such as soy milk or almond milk. The pricing of organic milk is relatively higher than conventional milk, which is one of the major limitations restricting the growth of the organic milk market. Albeit its higher nutrient value, consumers are preferring organic milk alternatives owing to their low prices. Moreover, milk provided by grass-fed cows features a higher nutrition cap with omega 3 content over 52 percent as compared to organic milk and 147 percent more than conventional milk. These alternatives are likely to result hamper sales of organic milk.

Competitive Landscape

The report on organic milk market provides an in-depth assessment on key players involved in the production of organic milk. Various facets of competition including SWOT analysis, product development, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio and key strategies of players are covered. The organic milk market report has profiled companies such as Fonterra Co-operative group Ltd., Arla Foods, Clover Stornetta Farms Inc., and Danone.

