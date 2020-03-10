Organic Lamb Market: Where is the Market Heading? What Does the Future Hold for Players?

Consumers worldwide have become extremely health-conscious in the 21st century and organic food has been the prime beneficiary of this shift in consumption. Greater consumer awareness of the health benefits offered by organic products, particularly amongst the millennial generation is largely responsible for the organic lamb market. Future Market Insights in its recent report titled ‘Organic Lamb Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)’ estimates that the global organic lamb market should record a CAGR of 2.7% from 2017 to 2027.

Type – Processed Lamb Dominates the Organic Lamb Market

Processed lamb is more popular than its raw counterpart in the organic lamb market and had a market share of 64% in 2017 alone. It is unlikely to lose this position anytime soon and is predicted to surge past a volume of 45,000 MT at the end of the forecast period. Processed lamb is preferred mainly because it requires a reduced preparation time by end consumers, especially when compared to raw lamb in the organic lamb market. Within processed lamb, the greatest volume is seen in the leg cut as it accounts for approx. a third of the segment in the organic lamb market.

End Use – Food Industry Holds the Key to Success in Organic Lamb Market

The food industry is on track to grow by 76 BPS points throughout the forecast period and key stakeholders in the organic lamb market are advised to take this into consideration. The food industry could witness a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2027, the highest in the organic lamb market. In the food industry, frozen snacks and ready meals have both the maximum volume and value share with the former being in pole position.

Distribution Channel – Indirect Sales Race Ahead of Direct Sales in Organic Lamb Market

The indirect sales channel is projected to have a strong Y-o-Y growth on account of an increasing number of modern retailers offering organic foodstuffs and drinks. The indirect sales segment may well create an incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 40 million for the decadal study. Modern trade has more than half of the indirect sales channel in volume terms.

Region – Maximum Consumption of Organic Lamb in North America and Western Europe

Western Europe and North America hold the lion’s share in the organic lamb market and are anticipated to remain strong for the foreseeable future. The top-ten countries in terms of per-capita consumption of organic lamb are concentrated in these two regions with Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden leading the way. Companies in the organic lamb market would do well to prioritize Western Europe over other regions as it is expected to grow with a massive 170 BPS.

Competition Dashboard in the Organic Lamb Market

A few prominent companies in the organic lamb market have been profiled in the exhaustive report. The companies are Windy N Ranch, Stream Farm, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co., Irish Country Meats Ltd., Good Earth Farms, Shepherd’s Lamb, Manildra Meat Company, Mangapiri Downs Organicstud Farm, Thomas Food International Pty Limited, Pitney Farm Shop, Marjamaa Lihatoostus Ou, Morner family brand, Langley Chase Organic Farm, Saltbush Livestock Pty Ltd., Coombe Farm, Mallow Farm & Cottage, Victorian Wiltipol Pty Ltd., Hollyburton, Pick’s Organic Farm, and SWILLINGTON ORGANIC FARM LTD.

Key Takeaways

There is a latent demand for additive-free, chemical-free, and non-GMO meat products as customers are worried about the negative effects of antibiotics, chemicals, and food additives to their health and wellbeing. Millennials are the primary driver of this as they often purchase natural and organic products more than others and it would thus be wise to target them with organic lamb products of different varieties.

