Organic Frozen Bakery Market Based On, Supply Chain Analysis, Price Analysis, Industry News, Gross Margin and Porters Five Force Analysis by Fast Forward Research

Market Analysis:

Organic frozen bakery products are customized bakery products which are manufactured using organic raw materials making the end-product chemical free and natural. The color, texture and flavors are adjusted according to the consumer’s preferences and demands. Organic breads and pizza crust are some of the major examples of organic frozen bakery products which have recently gained its popularity. The demand for organic bakery products is found to be increasing based on the high demands from consumers side for frozen bakery products.

Increasing disposable incomes due to economic development have a major impact on the organic frozen bakery market. The increased demand of food products with high shelf-life is influencing the growth of organic frozen bakery market. The developing technologies is found to support the innovation of new flavors and overall texture of the end-product in frozen bakery which has also helped in fueling up the market share of the product. High focus on Research and development has led to fortifying the organic frozen bakery products to enhance their overall nutritional value. Bread rolls & artisan loaves segment is calculated to hold a major share based on raising consumer’s preference towards convenience on-the-go bakery products with widespread applications. Based on the customer-type, the industrial sector is found to escalate backed up by the higher demands from bakery and frozen food manufacturers. The quick service restaurants is calculated to hold a major share amongst the various other distribution channels.

Top Key Players Update:

Established players from North America and Europe are following strategies innovations in their-product line to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of organic frozen bakery products. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to developed regions where the demand of product is raising. In the Europe region, Germany and France are amongst the dominating countries holding a major share in organic frozen bakery market and exports the product in various other countries of Europe which include Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, U.K. and others.

The key players profiled in the Global Organic Frozen Bakery Market are

Bimbo Bakeries (U.S.),

Aryzta (Swirtzerland),

Flowers Foods (U.S.),

Harry Brot GmbH (Germany),

Rich Products Corporation (U.S.),

Lantmännen Unibake International (Denmark),

Vandemoortele (Belgium)

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 Allied Bakeries is set to launch three loaf range under its Allinson brand, within wrapped bread category which will influence the organic frozen bakery market in upcoming years

Dec 2017 Amy’s Kitchen, a family-run business that has been organic vegetarian convenience foods since 1987 has launched Frozen Vegan Pizza Rolls. This move from company triggered as consumers are moving away from meat and dairy while also seeking out less processed foods. This new shift not only caters to vegans, it also provides healthy options for those who want to reduce their consumption of animal products.

Sep 2016 Organic frozen bakery manufacturers Lantmannen Unibake acquires hamburger bun business in Romania. nternational bakery group Lantmannen Unibake announces the acquisition of Romanian company Frozen Bakery Products SA, a hamburger bun bakery in Bucharest, currently owned by GoodMills Group from Austria, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is part of the Lantmannen Unibake growth strategy to strengthen its bakery business in the Central European region. Today, Frozen Bakery Products SA has 80 employees.

Feb 2011 frozen bakery manufacturers and distributors Mantinga has announced its merger with Boulangeries de France.

Regional Analysis:

Organic Frozen Bakery Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and rest of the world (ROW). North America has the major market share followed by Europe. Changing consumer’s preference in Asia-Pacific is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period backed by higher consumption. The Major importers of organic frozen bakery products include U.K., U.S., France, Germany and Canada. Based on the increasing consumption of convenience frozen food products, the import and export in the developed countries is raising at a steady growth rate.

Segments:

The global Organic Frozen Bakery Market has been divided into type, packaging, distribution channel and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cookies & Doughnuts, Cakes & Cupcakes, Muffins & Cupcakes, Pies & Tarts, Sandwiches & Wraps, and Others

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel: Store based and non-store based

On The Basis Of Packaging: Boxes, pouches, Cartons, clamshell and others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW