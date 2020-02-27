ORGANIC FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Organic Food market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Food market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Organic Food market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Danone

Hain Celestial Group Inc

EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord Mobs

General Mills Inc

SFM, LLC

United Natural Foods Inc

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc

Amy’s Kitchen

Organic Valley

Newman’s Own

Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co Hog

REWE Mark GmbH

Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG

Clif Bar & Company

Aurora Organic Dairy

SunOpta Inc

Stonyfield Farm, Inc

Harmony Organic

Eden Foods, Inc

Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Bread & Bakery

Organic Beverages

Organic Processed Food

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Organic Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Store

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Organic Food sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Organic Food manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

