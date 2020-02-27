ORGANIC FOOD MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Organic Food market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Food market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The global Organic Food market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Danone
Hain Celestial Group Inc
EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord Mobs
General Mills Inc
SFM, LLC
United Natural Foods Inc
Nature’s Path Foods, Inc
Amy’s Kitchen
Organic Valley
Newman’s Own
Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co Hog
REWE Mark GmbH
Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG
Clif Bar & Company
Aurora Organic Dairy
SunOpta Inc
Stonyfield Farm, Inc
Harmony Organic
Eden Foods, Inc
Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy
Organic Fruits & Vegetables
Organic Bread & Bakery
Organic Beverages
Organic Processed Food
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Organic Retailers
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Online Store
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Organic Food sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Organic Food manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
