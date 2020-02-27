Organic Chocolate Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

This report focuses on the Organic Chocolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the organic dark chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Organic dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that are associated with good health as it contains a higher quantity of cocoa compared to other varieties of organic chocolate. The consumption of organic dark chocolate improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves brain function. Additionally, organic dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants and help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. The growing preference for dark chocolates will positively influence the organic chocolate market share and organic chocolate market growth.

This organic chocolate market research study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing consumption of chocolate as snacks, the growing demand for healthy organic snacks among consumers, and the rising interest in the production of organic chocolate, will fuel the growth of the organic chocolate market in this region. Additionally, growing concern about the presence of artificial ingredients in chocolates has led consumers to opt for organic chocolates. This will further propel the market’s growth prospects in this region.

The worldwide market for Organic Chocolate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Artisan Confections Company

Green & Black’s

Newman’s Own

Taza Chocolate

NibMor

Chocolat Bernrain AG

Endangered Species Chocolate

Giddy Yoyo

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Mason & Company

Rococo Chocolates

The Grenada Chocolate Company

The Raw Chocolate Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Organic Dark Chocolate

Organic Milk Chocolate

Organic White Chocolate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

