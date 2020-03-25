Organic Cheese Powder Market 2019 Size, Key Players, Share, Industry Trends, Development Status, Upcoming Opportunities, Growth and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Organic cheese is identified as a healthy and natural organic source for multiple nutrients such as protein, calcium, zinc, vitamins, and others. The consumption of organic cheese minimizes the exposure to toxins and pesticides that are often associated to conventional farming practices.

Cheese manufacturers are innovating new flavors by combining various flavoring ingredients, such as herbs and spices. Moreover, the introduction of various forms of organic cheese, such as spreads, blocks, and slices, help in the wider acceptability of organic cheese. The market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of cheese.

Get a Free Sample Copy [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4014

Key Players

Unilever (Netherlands)

Eden Foods, Inc. (US)

Danone (France)

The Kroger Co. (US)

Aurora Organic Dairy (US)

The Lactalis Group (France)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

The WhiteWave Foods Company (US)

Purity Foods, Inc. (US)

Organic Valley (US)

Segmentation

The global organic cheese market has been segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

The market based on type has been segmented into mozzarella, parmesan, feta, and cheddar . Based on type, cheddar segment is expected to dominate the market owing to wide use of cheddar cheese as a key ingredient in cooking.

Based on form, the market has been segmented into blocks & cubes, spreads, slices, and others. Blocks & cubes are widely used in cooking, while spreads and slices are used as snacking items.

The market has been segmented, by distribution channel, into store based and non-store based. The store based segment is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period owing to strong vendor network. Moreover, product showcase and innovative branding in the stores are key factors for the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

Globally the market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The organic cheese market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Geographically, Europe is anticipated to dominate the Global Organic Cheese Market during the forecast period, owing to the popularity of cheese in the region.